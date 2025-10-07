A rescue helicopter crashed onto a highway on its way to a mission in the USA. All three occupants - the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic - were seriously injured in the accident near the Californian capital Sacramento on Monday evening, according to media reports. No vehicles on the highway were damaged.
A REACH Air Medical company medical helicopter crashed on Highway 50 in Sacramento, California
According to reports, the helicopter had taken off from a university hospital a few minutes before the crash. Footage published online shows the helicopter flying over a row of cars and then crashing near the central reservation in a cloud of smoke.
According to the fire department, eyewitnesses helped the emergency services to lift the crashed helicopter in order to rescue a person trapped underneath. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.