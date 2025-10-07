Screenshot X

On Monday evening, a rescue helicopter crashed onto a highway in the USA. Three people were seriously injured.

Three crew members were seriously injured, vehicles on the road remained undamaged.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but eyewitnesses helped to rescue a trapped person. Show more

A rescue helicopter crashed onto a highway on its way to a mission in the USA. All three occupants - the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic - were seriously injured in the accident near the Californian capital Sacramento on Monday evening, according to media reports. No vehicles on the highway were damaged.

According to reports, the helicopter had taken off from a university hospital a few minutes before the crash. Footage published online shows the helicopter flying over a row of cars and then crashing near the central reservation in a cloud of smoke.

According to the fire department, eyewitnesses helped the emergency services to lift the crashed helicopter in order to rescue a person trapped underneath. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.