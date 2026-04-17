The rescue operation for the stranded humpback whale will continue on Friday. dpa

The rescue operation for the stranded humpback whale off the island of Poel is continuing. The outcome of the complex operation is uncertain. The most important points at a glance.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A private initiative is preparing to rescue the humpback whale stranded off Poel, but the process remains uncertain and has been temporarily paused to protect the animal.

The plan is to lift the whale with air cushions and transport it on pontoons to deeper waters.

According to experts, the whale is severely weakened, but is still showing reactions and no external inflammation. A central problem remains a net in its mouth that prevents it from feeding.

The campaign is being organized by private donors and has received some positive feedback, for example from marine biologists. Others, such as Greenpeace, doubt its success, as the animal's state of health is critical. Show more

Will the privately organized rescue operation for the humpback whale stranded off the island of Poel be successful? There is probably no quick answer to this question. Preparations, including a cautious external examination, were interrupted yesterday afternoon to allow the animal to rest.

What will happen now?

A convoy of several trucks brought material to the small port of Kirchdorf on the island of Poel on Thursday. This included two pontoons, which are to play an important role in the project. Details of the operation are not known. However, it is clear that the helpers want to try to lift the animal, which weighs several tons, with air cushions. However, because the humpback whale has been stuck on the bottom for more than two weeks, the seabed beneath it must first be washed away.

The whale will then be stored on a tarpaulin between two pontoons. If all goes well, a tugboat can begin to pull the delicate cargo into the deeper Baltic Sea and then through the Kattegat and Skagerrak into the North Sea and then into the Atlantic. There, in the best case scenario, the animal could be released into the wild.

How is the animal doing?

All experts assume that the whale is severely weakened and seriously ill. A whale expert and two veterinarians carefully made contact with it on Thursday and found that it was responding to being spoken to, according to the spokeswoman for the rescue operation. His blowpipe was intact and there were no signs of inflammation. The marine mammal did not show any signs of excitement.

Who is behind the operation?

Behind the rescue attempt is a private initiative led by Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz and entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert, who is known from equestrian sports. They are financing and organizing the operation with the consent of the authorities in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

What do other experts say?

Marine biologist Boris Culik was positive about the rescue attempt. Culik, who used to work at the Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, said he thought the measures planned were very promising. Whether the whale will survive is uncertain, said the marine biologist. This is because the main problem - the net in its mouth - remains. Culik said: "If it is not freed from it, how is it supposed to feed and regain its strength?"

The environmental protection organization Greenpeace is not taking part in the planned rescue operation because, according to the information available, the whale is sick and severely weakened, a spokeswoman said.

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