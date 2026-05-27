After days of uncertainty, there is a sign of hope in the cave drama in Laos: rescuers have found five trapped villagers alive. Two more people are still missing.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Five people trapped in a cave in Laos have been found alive.

The villagers had been trapped since May 19 after a flash flood.

Rescue teams are still searching for two more missing people. Show more

Rescue workers have discovered five missing villagers alive in the cave disaster in Laos. Two more people are still missing. This was announced by the emergency services on Wednesday.

The group had been trapped in a cave in the province of Xaisomboun since 19 May. Heavy rainfall had triggered a sudden flash flood and blocked the way back.

International rescue operation

Rescue teams from Laos and neighboring Thailand took part in the search.

A member of a Laotian rescue organization told the AP news agency that the search for the two missing villagers was continuing.

Video footage from a Thai rescue group apparently shows the moment of discovery: divers emerge from the water and encounter the trapped people sitting on a rock with headlamps - surrounded by water.

Memories of the Tham Luang drama

The accident brings back memories of the spectacular rescue operation in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand in 2018.

Back then, twelve teenagers and their football coach were trapped in a flooded cave for days after heavy rainfall. The international rescue mission made headlines around the world.

In the current case, too, narrow cave passages, masses of water and the weather conditions are making rescue work difficult.