The full extent of the earthquake disaster in Colombia, which has claimed at least 132 lives, is only slowly becoming clear. The government of the South American country has declared a state of emergency.

Here's what it's all about: An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale has shaken Colombia.

In the city of Cali, 35 people were killed and 700 were injured. So far, the total death toll is reported to be 132.

Thousands of homes were damaged. There are problems with the power supply and communications. Summary created with

Rescue workers in Colombia are searching for survivors in collapsed buildings. There are fears that the death toll will rise significantly. The epicenter of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake was near San José del Palmar in the western part of the country.

In the city of Cali alone—a metropolis of over a million people located south of the epicenter—188 people are missing, said newly sworn-in President Abelardo de la Espriella at a press conference on site. “All our efforts will now be focused on this.”

A scene of horror that unfolded yesterday in Cali. EPA EFE

The government and local authorities mobilized all available resources and worked together despite political differences, he added. According to the report, 400 more soldiers are set to join the 600 already on site to assist with search and rescue operations.

He put the number of victims in Cali at 35 dead and about 700 injured. Three hospitals and about 40 buildings were completely destroyed. The airport in the city, located on the edge of the large coffee-growing region known as the Eje Cafetero, is also only partially operational. Cali itself is known for its many salsa schools and is a popular destination for tourists from Europe as well.

Earthquake Felt in Neighboring Countries as Well

The earthquake struck yesterday morning at 7:34 a.m. local time in the western part of the country at a depth of about 103 kilometers, according to Colombia's Geological Survey. Numerous aftershocks were recorded afterward.

A car was buried under a house in Cali yesterday. Associated Press

The tremors were also felt in Colombia's capital, Bogotá, as well as in the cities of Medellín, Popayán, and Armenia. According to reports, the quake was also felt in Ecuador, Venezuela, and Panama.

According to official reports, thousands of homes were severely damaged in several cities near the epicenter, including Cali, Pereira, and Manizales, among others.

According to the latest figures from the city administration, 60 people died in Pereira alone, as stated in a post on the X platform. Eleven others are missing. Fifty-eight buildings have completely collapsed.

Local Residents Help with the Search

"We have a four-story building here that has completely collapsed. We have already been able to rescue three people alive," the fire chief on duty in the La Alameda neighborhood of Cali told the "Caracol" television station. According to reports, numerous residents are helping to search for earthquake victims in the rubble.

The power supply, as well as telephone and other communication lines, have been disrupted. According to the president, six airports are currently closed to commercial air traffic due to damage to their infrastructure. In Manizales, the cathedral was also severely damaged.

Cars swayed in the streets, window panes rattled, and people fled their homes in panic. “At first, I thought it was just a minor tremor. But when it got stronger and stronger and didn’t stop, I thought we were going to die,” a woman from Manizales told the radio station “La FM,” describing the moment the earthquake struck.

"I've never experienced an earthquake like this before."

“Part of my roof has collapsed and the walls are cracked,” says Juan Bernal from the city of Armenia. Even in Bogotá, several hundred kilometers from the epicenter, the tremors were still clearly felt: “The whole apartment, the whole building, was swaying. I’ve never experienced an earthquake like this here before,” reported Kristin Wesemann of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS).

The earthquake in Colombia was reminiscent of the severe tremors that struck neighboring Venezuela a few weeks ago. There, on June 24, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the northern part of the country within a matter of seconds. Thousands of people lost their lives.

The search for survivors in the city of Cali continues this morning. Keystone

However, the Colombian Geological Survey (SGC) does not see a connection. According to the agency, the two earthquakes were triggered by movements of different tectonic plates: in Venezuela, the Caribbean Plate was involved, while in Colombia, it was the Nazca Plate, which lies off the Pacific coast.

The strongest earthquake to date occurred in 1958 off the coast between Ecuador and Colombia, with a magnitude of 7.6. According to the Geological Survey, only 15 people lost their lives in that earthquake. In 1999, however, more than a thousand people lost their lives in the city of Armenia and nearby communities during a 6.1-magnitude earthquake.