Berlin traffic researcher Andreas Knie is calling for men to be allowed to obtain a driver's license only from the age of 26. The reason for this is to prevent speeding and illegal racing.

Current statistics show that around 600 illegal car races take place on Berlin's roads every year - often resulting in dangerous accidents. "There are old archaic structures behind this and a long-outdated obsession with masculinity that is being acted out," says Knie.

As an alternative, he proposes a staggered system similar to the motorcycle license. Men should only be allowed to obtain a driver's license at the age of 26. This measure could break the appeal of the ban and save lives.

Knie sees the problem in the youthful urge to take risks. As an alternative, he proposes a milder approach: the motorcycle license model. This involves a limited driving license for young drivers who have to prove themselves over the years.

But Knie is adamant: if speeding accidents do not decrease, action must be taken.