A research team shows that a mini power loss in wind turbines could save millions of birds. (symbolic image) Keystone

How can migratory birds be protected from wind turbines? Researchers have found a new solution - and it's surprisingly simple.

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Wind turbines and migratory birds need not be a contradiction in terms. A study shows: The targeted, temporary shutdown of wind turbines can massively reduce the risk of collision for birds.

Electricity production would only be slightly reduced, as the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), which was involved in the study, announced on Wednesday. The researchers published their results in the journal "Nature Sustainability".

For their analysis, the scientists evaluated data from 37 weather radars from Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The radar systems, which usually measure precipitation, also recorded the movements of flocks of birds.

The analysis revealed that around 114 million birds are potentially at risk from wind turbine rotors every year. This figure already takes into account the fact that the turbines stand still when the wind is too weak or too strong and that the alignment of the rotors to the wind reduces the effective danger area for the birds. Without these factors, the number of potentially endangered birds would be 208 million.

Scenarios for shutdown compared

In order to reduce the collision risk, the scientists simulated various scenarios for a temporary shutdown of the turbines. The most efficient scenario showed that avoiding 50 percent of potential collisions would lead to a production loss of 1.2 percent. Reducing the risk by 90 percent would result in a 7.6 percent loss of electricity.

"Surprisingly efficient compromises are possible in which only a small amount of energy production is lost," first author of the study Silke Bauer was quoted as saying in the WSL press release. She would now like to extend the calculations to the whole of Europe and to longer periods of time.