They are over 30 centimetres long, weigh over a kilogram and look like Darth Vader: scientists at the University of Hanoi have discovered a previously unknown species of deep-sea isopod.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers have discovered a previously unknown deep-sea isopod.

Due to its resemblance to the Star Wars villain Darth Vader, the newly discovered giant isopod has been named after him.

Giant isopods have become an expensive delicacy in Vietnam in recent years. Show more

Four species of giant is opods from the South China Sea were previously known to researchers. Now, during a rather unusual survey, scientists have discovered another species. Not, as might be expected, on a deep-sea expedition in the China Sea, but at a market near the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Six specimens with different characteristics

Fishermen have been selling giant isopods at local seafood markets there for several years. This enabled the researchers from the University of Hanoi to view and identify a large number of specimens. While the majority of the material could be assigned to the already known species Bathynomus jamesi, six specimens had a differently shaped head shield and abdominal segment.

Because the head of the isopod in particular bears a surprising resemblance to the classic movie villain from the Star Wars franchise, the researchers gave the newly discovered species the scientific name Bathynomus vaderi, which translates casually as the Darth Vader giant isopod.

Giant isopods as a delicacy

Deep-sea isopods have been traded as a delicacy in Vietnam for several years now. Their taste is said to be similar to that of lobster. Local demand has now made giant isopods an expensive staple food on the live seafood market, leading to increased fishing pressure in the region.

However, according to the scientists, commercial interest in the species presents not only risks but also opportunities: the rapidly growing market could threaten the giant isopods, but also pave the way for stricter regulations and sustainable practices in deep-sea fishing.

In the video, blue News shows you what the newly discovered giant isopod looks like, where it lives and why, as a scavenger, it might even eat a small shark.

