The biggest hurdle in preparing the pasta dish cacio e pepe is clumping the cheese. A research team has now developed a method to prevent this. Simone Frau/American Institute of Physics/dpa

A simple spaghetti dish poses challenges for many amateur chefs. Scientists have now discovered a crucial trick. But traditionalists are skeptical.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With pasta cacio e pepe, the cheese often clumps together and the sauce becomes lumpy.

This is due to the wrong ratio of cheese, starch and heat.

Scientists recommend using the right amount of starch to keep the sauce creamy. But not everyone agrees with this. Show more

The preparation of pasta cacio e pepe - a seemingly simple dish - gives many amateur chefs a headache. Scientists have now discovered a crucial trick that makes it easier to prepare. However, this scientific approach has not gone down well with many, as theTagesschaureports.

The origins of the dish go back a long way. According to legend, pasta, pecorino and pepper were staple foods for shepherds in the region around Rome in ancient times. In spring, when the snow melted in Abruzzo, the shepherds would travel along traditional routes from Apulia to the cooler summer pastures in central Italy. Pasta provided them with the necessary carbohydrates, pecorino provided protein and pepper gave them warmth.

But although this dish consists of just three simple ingredients, the preparation of cacio e pepe is an art in itself. If not handled properly, the cheese clumps together to form rubbery lumps or settles on the bottom of the pan as a tough coating. The pasta is either too dry or the sauce is watered down.

"We failed so many times, it was almost unbelievable"

A team of researchers from the German Max Planck Society has tackled this problem. According to Tagesschau, they are physicists from Italy. Originally, they had prepared traditional Italian dishes together for social reasons. They failed miserably at pasta cacio e pepe.

Daniel Busiello, one of the cooking physicists, told the Tagesschau: "We failed so many times, it was almost unbelievable."

But the failed meals did not let him and his colleagues go and awakened their ambition as scientists. "At some point we said, okay, we have to investigate why this is happening," he says.

The physicists set to work: they cooked countless portions of pasta, analyzed samples of the cheese sauce in Petri dishes, weighed the lumps of cheese in the unsuccessful sauces and developed complex forms to calculate the best mixing ratios. In the process, they discovered that The decisive factor is the starch.

This prevents the cheese proteins from clumping together when mixed with the pasta water - otherwise the problematic mozzarella phase is formed, a common problem with Cacio e Pepe.

Traditionally, the cooking water provides the starch, often boiled down with the pepper to increase the concentration. However, the physicists found this too imprecise, so they opted for pure starch powder made from potatoes or corn.

This powder is heated with water at a ratio of two to three percent to the cheese to form a gel, then mixed with the cheese and poured over slightly cooled pasta. This ensures that the sauce remains stable and the dish turns out reliably - a simple, precise method, as the researchers emphasize.

Traditionalists are not a fan of the method

However, this is not for traditionalists. "They can do it in the lab, but it will never taste like mine," says Gianluca Marella, head chef at Osteria Da Francesco in Rome, which has been serving Pasta Cacio e Pepe since 1957. It depends on many things - the pecorino, the pasta and even the water. "You simply need experience."

The authors of the study also admit: "A real Italian grandmother or a skilled amateur chef from Rome doesn't need a scientific recipe for cacio e pepe - they rely on instinct and years of experience."

Whether the scientists are still enthusiastic about the pasta after the study remains to be seen. "We ate six kilos of cheese," says physicist Ivan Di Terlizzi. One colleague even had elevated cholesterol levels afterwards.