  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

143 deaths in two weeks Researchers search for cause of mysterious disease in Congo

dpa

4.12.2024 - 19:26

An Mpox treatment center in the Congo: now a new disease is posing a mystery.
An Mpox treatment center in the Congo: now a new disease is posing a mystery.
Moses Sawasawa/AP/dpa

Many people no longer dare to leave their homes for fear of infection: In Congo, a new deadly disease is posing a puzzle. Children are particularly affected. Is the next pandemic looming?

dpa

04.12.2024, 19:26

04.12.2024, 19:31

The most important facts at a glance

  • Dozens of people have died of a flu-like illness in the southwest of the Congo within two weeks.
  • The patients have a fever, headaches and breathing problems: The disease has not yet been identified.
  • The health authorities and the WHO are concerned: a team of experts is to investigate the mysterious disease.
Show more

The health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been battling an outbreak of Mpox for months. And now a mysterious disease has been added to the mix: The World Health Organization (WHO) is alarmed. They are aware of the unknown disease and have a team on the ground working with local health authorities to collect samples.

In the past two weeks, 143 people have already died as a result of the as yet unexplained disease, according to the news agency Reuters. Apollinaire Yumba, the health minister of the affected southwestern province of Kwango, said in a statement that children under the age of 15 were particularly affected by the disease with flu-like symptoms.

Flu-like symptoms

The deceased patients had fever, headaches, breathing problems and anemia (reduced hemoglobin concentration and therefore less oxygen in the blood). At least 376 people in the Panzi region, which belongs to Kwango, were affected by symptoms of the disease.

Yumba told Radio Okapi that a team of experts was on its way to Panzi to assess the situation. The team would not only treat patients, but also take samples that would then be analyzed at the National Biomedical Institute.

Origin of the disease still unclear

Until the scientists can present their results, people in the affected region should observe strict hygiene rules with frequent hand washing, avoiding large gatherings and keeping their distance, it was said. A doctor in Panzi told the news agency dpa that many residents were very scared. The origin of the disease is unclear, the doctor added.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently also facing other challenges in the health sector: For many months now, the outbreak of the disease Mpox has been putting a strain on medical staff and the few testing laboratories. More than 47,000 cases have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the year, although only a relatively small number of these have been officially confirmed due to a lack of testing capacity.

dpa

More on the topic

What you need to know about the H5N1 virus. Avian flu arrives in Switzerland - first case discovered

What you need to know about the H5N1 virusAvian flu arrives in Switzerland - first case discovered

Disease. Mpox unstoppable in Africa?

DiseaseMpox unstoppable in Africa?

How to recognize your symptoms. Hardly any cases of flu and coronavirus in Switzerland? Appearances are deceptive

How to recognize your symptomsHardly any cases of flu and coronavirus in Switzerland? Appearances are deceptive