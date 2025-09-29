Amsterdam has a number of rules in place to try and curb mass tourism. picture alliance / dpa

Amsterdam is coming under increasing pressure from mass tourism - now citizens' initiatives are going to court and demanding that the city take more consistent measures to protect its residents.

A citizens' initiative, together with other groups, is now taking the city to court and accusing the authorities of inaction.

They are calling for stricter rules and additional taxes in order to safeguard the quality of life of the locals and create a balance between tourism and city life. Show more

Amsterdam has been groaning under the consequences of mass tourism for years. A citizens' initiative, together with several organizations, has now filed a lawsuit against the city - and is calling for more consistent measures to protect the quality of life of locals.

"You can see everywhere what mass tourism is doing to the city: stores for residents are giving way to souvenir stores. Houses and public buildings are being converted into hotels, and you can hardly walk on the sidewalks because of the long queues in front of TikTok hotspots. Bit by bit, the city is losing its unique Amsterdam atmosphere," says the "Amsterdam has a choice" initiative on its website.

The initiative was launched back in 2020 in response to the growing tourist burden. It has since taken legal action together with twelve other citizens' groups, as20 Minutenreports. According to media reports, 50,000 euros in legal fees have already been collected.

According to the initiators, the concern is not directed against the visitors themselves, but against the inaction of the authorities. "If stores are disappearing for residents in entire districts and one in five Amsterdammers avoids the city centre, then something is fundamentally wrong," says the organization's statement. It calls for a balance that supports both tourism and urban life.

Some measures already introduced

The city has been trying to curb the influx of visitors for years. In 2021, the city council had already decided on an upper limit of 20 million overnight stays per year. However, the ordinance had no effect: 22.9 million overnight stays were recorded in 2024 - and 25 million are expected for 2025.

In addition to the cap on overnight stays, further measures were taken: fewer cruise ships, a construction freeze for new hotels and a tourism tax of 12.5 percent - the highest of its kind in Europe. "There is not just one button that we can press to solve everything at once," Sofyan Mbarki, head of the Amsterdam Tourism Authority, told "Het Parool".

But for many residents, this is not enough. The citizens' initiative is calling for additional taxes on overnight stays and a clear plan to ensure that the revenue benefits the residents. By filing a lawsuit, the activists want to ensure that the city finally implements its own rules consistently - and that Amsterdam remains more than just an open-air museum for millions of visitors.

