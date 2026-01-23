Donald Trump has urged Republican Senator Thom Tillis not to run for re-election. In John Cornyn’s case, he backed the opposing candidate. Now his actions are coming back to haunt him: The incumbent senators are blocking Todd Blanche’s nomination as attorney general.

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Here's what it's all about Two Republican senators, whose terms end on November 3, are opposing the confirmation of Todd Blanche as Donald Trump's new attorney general.

John Cornyn and Thom Tillis are demanding that Blanche provide a written assurance that Trump will not strike a tax deal with her department.

Because the two senators on standby have nothing to lose, they are spearheading resistance within their own party. Trump now wants to delay Blanche's appointment. Summary created with

John Cornyn III has seen his share of action on the political stage in Washington. The 74-year-old has represented his home state of Texas in the U.S. Senate for a full 24 years, but that era will come to an end after the midterm elections this fall. For good.

Cornyn has been ousted by his own party: In the Republican primaries, the political veteran has been defeated by the candidate backed by Donald Trump—the controversial attorney general Ken Paxton.

He is now locked in a battle with Democrat James Talarico for Cornyn’s seat—and isn’t faring well: In the latest poll, Talarico leads with 45 percent support, while Paxton trails by five percentage points. But whether his political opponent wins the Senate race on November 3 is not in Cornyn’s hands.

As a senator whose term is coming to an end, Cornyn is a “lame duck”: Because the end of his term is in sight, he can no longer make far-reaching decisions. On the other hand, the Republican now enjoys greater freedom within his party and can act without having to worry about—say, Donald Trump.

Intervention from above

The fact that Cornyn is no longer as toeing the party line as he used to be became evident in mid-July during the confirmation hearing for the attorney general-designate in Washington: Along with the senator from Texas, his party colleague Thom Tillis from North Carolina also refused to confirm Todd Blanche.

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Senator Tillis will not seek reelection this fall: Following attacks by Trump, the moderate politician announced in June 2025, he announced that he would step down. Together with Cornyn, he is demanding guarantees from Blanche that there will be no tax deal with Donald Trump.

At the same time, a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” was to be established, over which Trump would essentially have personal control. It was intended to benefit “victims of judicial injustice” under the previous administration—such as those who participated in the storming of the Capitol.

This deal between the president and his attorney general—who used to be his personal lawyer—fell through in court, but Tillis and Cornyn wanted Blanche to put in writing that no such deal would be made. Negotiations with Blanche had recently seemed promising—but then someone apparently intervened.

"I'm not asking for much"

“We were on the verge of landing the plane last night, but there were a few complications this morning,” Cornyn told the press in Washington on July 30. “If it had just been me and Todd Blanche, we could have worked it out. But obviously, he’s facing resistance from higher up in the White House.”

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Ahead of the planned vote on Blanche, a battle is raging behind the scenes. Cornyn has asked the Justice Department for a written copy of Blanche’s statements indicating that the tax deal with Trump is off the table. “I’m not asking for much,” says Cornyn. However, the agency has ignored his requests.

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The vote on Blanche scheduled for yesterday has ultimately been postponed: Due to opposition from Cornyn and Tillis, the Republicans in the Senate do not have enough votes. The Department of Justice stated that it intends to continue working with the senators to address their concerns.

"Their political careers were brought to an end by my actions"

Donald Trump is not at all pleased with the resistance from within his own ranks. Blanche is a “star” who has the potential to go down in history as the “best attorney general of all time,” the president writes. The political careers of Tillis and Cornyn, on the other hand, are coming to an end because he wanted it that way.

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However, Trump wants to push through his candidate—and without any troublesome letters that might later thwart his plans: The president writes that he could withdraw the nomination and not resubmit it until Tillis and Cornyn have been voted out of office.

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Cornyn simply replied on X that he and Tillis were not the only Republicans who opposed the tax deal. But Tillis doesn’t want to attack the president directly: Trump is ill-advised, the North Carolina senator says on CNN. He calls on Trump to officially scrap the tax deal now.

Independence as an Opportunity

Cornyn seems to be enjoying his new role as a Republican rebel. When asked by reporters this week whether he feels a newfound independence given that his term is coming to an end, he replied, according to "New York Times": “Have you noticed?”

Thanks to Donald Teump (right), John Cornyn feels more independent. Keystone/Keystone

The newspaper goes on to write: “Cornyn does not present himself as a despised outcast seeking revenge, but rather as a shield for other Republicans who share his concerns about the [tax deal] but fear the political consequences that voicing those concerns publicly would entail.”

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"Cornyn Defies Trump and Uses His 'Lame Duck' Power," reads the article's headline. Thanks to the Texan, the time until November could still be quite long for Trump. The 80-year-old president himself vented his frustration on July 31 on Truth Social .

TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

The fund from the tax deal would have been intended for those persecuted by the “criminal Joe Biden administration”—and not for him. “Perhaps there has never been a group of people in the history of our country who have been treated so badly,” the statement reads.

He just has his own unique take on history.