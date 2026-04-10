The "King of Pop" Michael Jackson. KEYSTONE

Rest in peace? Not for Michael Jackson. The "King of Pop" is once again at the center of serious allegations. What's behind it all?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four siblings have filed a lawsuit against Michael Jackson's estate. They accuse him of sexual abuse and child trafficking in the 1990s.

The estate rejects the allegations as a demand for money shortly before the film's release.

The biopic "Michael" is released on April 23. Show more

Shortly before the release of the Jackson biopic "Michael", the musician is facing new allegations posthumously. A family that was once very close to Jackson accuses him of abuse. This is making headlines. blue News provides an overview:

What happened?

Four siblings of the Cascio family, who were among Jackson's closest friends, filed a lawsuit in February in federal court in Los Angeles for sexual abuse and child trafficking, as first reported by "Rolling Stone". The lawsuit is available to the music magazine.

The Cascios were long considered Jackson's "second family". Her father worked as a hotelier, which is how he got to know the family and developed a close relationship. Jackson spent holidays with them and was regularly at their home.

The lawsuit alleges that Jackson deliberately influenced, intimidated and abused the children - Dominic, Edward, Aldo and Marie-Nicole - for years. An earlier settlement with the estate, which regulated confidentiality obligations and involved millions of dollars, was, according to the family, an "unlawful agreement to conceal sexual abuse".

The estate - also known as the Michael Jackson Estate - refers to the assets and legal affairs of Michael Jackson, which are managed by administrators after his death. In this case, they are John Branca and John McClain.

It was only after intensive therapy that they realized the full extent of what had happened and decided to no longer remain silent. Also to encourage other alleged victims.

What does the report say?

The 23-page statement of claim reads: "Michael Jackson was a serial child abuser who drugged, raped and sexually abused each of the plaintiffs over the course of more than a decade - some beginning at the age of seven or eight."

The abuse allegedly took place over a period of years in the 1990s at various locations around the world, including Jackson's Neverland Ranch, concert tours and the siblings' family home, according to the report.

The lawsuit accuses the estate of child trafficking, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and fraud, among other things, the music magazine writes. The lawsuit also mentions systematic manipulation, alcohol, drugs and isolation, as "Bild" writes. They have also filed a lawsuit. "Michael always told them: 'This is our secret. We have a secret love. Nobody must know about it'," Howard King, the family's lawyer, told Bild.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in 2011. imago/ZUMA Press

According to the siblings, the 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" finally prompted them to reveal their own experiences. "The children loved him and suppressed a lot of things. It's not unusual for victims to protect the perpetrator," King told Bild. At first, only one brother spoke about the allegations within the family, but shortly afterwards the other three joined in.

The Cascios are now also contesting a confidential settlement agreement reached with Jackson's estate in 2019, which, according to theLos Angeles Times, provided for five annual payments of around 690,000 US dollars per sibling and which they now describe as an enforced cover-up agreement.

"Despite the Michael Jackson estate's threats to ruin them financially, and in the face of the estate's false public accusations of fraud and lies, the Cascios have decided to no longer remain silent," King told Rolling Stone. The family hopes their case will encourage other victims and confidants to come forward.

What does the estate say?

Jackson's executors, John Branca and John McClain, immediately denied the allegations after the lawsuit came to light. They describe them as another attempt to extort money from the estate shortly before the release of the major biopic "Michael".

Their lawyer Marty Singer described the lawsuit to the "Los Angeles Times" as a desperate attempt to get money. He recalled that the Cascio siblings had protected the musician for decades. For example, during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey in 2010.

The musician has been accused of child abuse on several occasions. He had already faced such accusations repeatedly in the past, and one of these cases even ended in a court case in 2005. Jackson was acquitted at the time.

In his book "My Friend Michael", published in 2011, Frank Cascio, another brother, defended the pop star: Michael's love for children was "innocent" and the accusations at the time were "complete nonsense". Cascio, who became a close confidant of Jackson's over the years, ultimately also worked as a kind of personal assistant at his side. He is not part of the lawsuit.

What pictures have now emerged?

At the beginning of the week, theDaily Mailpublished photos to substantiate the allegations. One photo is said to show the then 9-year-old Dominic Cascio. He is sitting bare-chested on the pop star's lap and looks as if he is uncomfortable.

The photo is said to have been taken in 1996, at the time when Dominic Cascio claims that Jackson abused him. "I can only imagine that the look on his face had something to do with what I was experiencing at that moment," the now 39-year-old told the newspaper. "I can still recognize the fear and confusion I experienced at the time."

Disturbing trove of never-before-seen photos shows Michael Jackson with 'distressed' alleged young victims, sparking explosive new lawsuit https://t.co/DAWxxSje0P — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 5, 2026

The pictures do not answer whether Jackson was guilty. The depiction in the photos does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about possible misconduct.

What happened in the past?

This is not the first time that Michael Jackson has been accused of sexually abusing children. The first public accusations emerged in the early 1990s.

In 1993, the then 13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused Jackson of sexual abuse. The case led to extensive investigations, but never to a criminal trial, as it was settled out of court in 1994. Jackson paid 22 million US dollars to Chandler. The musician himself always denied the allegations and explained that the payment was made to avoid a lengthy legal dispute.

In 2005, Michael Jackson stood trial in California. He was accused of sexually abusing the then 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo. Jackson was acquitted of all 14 charges.

In 2004, staunch Michael Jackson fans steadfastly maintained his innocence. However, the serious accusations against the pop star caused deep rifts within the fan community. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

After Jackson's death in 2009, the accusations did not die down. On the contrary: in the 2010s, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, came forward who claimed to have been abused by Jackson as children. Their statements became particularly well known thanks to the documentary "Leaving Neverland", which was released in 2019 and sparked new discussions around the world.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Cascio family and whether the case will ultimately end up in court. One thing is certain, however: eight adults have now accused the pop star of sexual abuse.

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