Numerous restaurants have opened in the province of Como in recent years. The Calabrian mafia could be behind some of the new openings. (archive picture) Keystone

Tourism is booming in Como. Numerous new restaurants have opened in the town on Lake Como within a short space of time. According to the Milan anti-Mafia public prosecutor's office, the interests of the 'Ndrangheta could be behind some of these restaurants.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Organized crime from Calabria is firmly anchored in Como, Alessandra Dolci, coordinator of the anti-Mafia district prosecutor's office in Milan, told RSI radio and television in Italian-speaking Switzerland. When asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency, she confirmed the statements made. The province of Como has been the focus of anti-mafia investigations for 50 or 60 years.

The business association Confesercenti Como also remains vigilant, as Vice President Claudio Bizzozzero explained on the RSI news program on Sunday evening. It is striking that in some cases there are very rapid openings with very high investments by people who are not rooted in the region.

In the last ten years, over 100 new restaurants have opened in the city of Como alone. If you look at the province as a whole, there are even 500 new restaurants, as the article goes on to say. By way of comparison, Como has a population of around 85,000, which is roughly the same size as the city of Lucerne.

"Vigilance also necessary in Ticino"

This boom in new openings is accompanied by strong demand from tourists. Last year, the ships of the Como shipping company transported almost 7 million people. "The numbers have gone crazy," said Mayor Alessandro Rapinese in the RSI report.

Ticino also needs to be vigilant, continued prosecutor Dolci. The latest investigations carried out together with the Swiss authorities show that there are both mafia money movements and drug transports in southern Switzerland. "Your area is by no means immune to mafia covetousness," she said.