In a restaurant in England, a Hawaiian pizza costs 100 pounds. This is to deter customers from ordering it. The owners hope this will bring everyone to their senses - and lead to better pizza choices.

In England, a pizzeria is offering the Hawaiian version for 100 pounds - the equivalent of around 112 francs.

This is because the owners of Lupa Pizza "detest" pineapple on pizza.

The high price is intended to persuade customers to make a better choice.

The strategy seems to be working, as no one has ordered Hawaiian pizza for this price so far.

One restaurant in England has a clear opinion on pineapple on pizza: "I detest it," Francis Woolf, co-owner of Lupa Pizza, makes clear in an interview with The Times.

But because customers kept asking for it, the restaurant in the English city of Norwich decided to include the controversial pizza variant in its menu. However, there is a catch: if you order a Hawaiian pizza, you have to pay a hefty price - 100 pounds, the equivalent of around 112 francs.

How does Woolf justify this exorbitant price, given that a pizza in his restaurant usually costs between ten and 17 pounds - the equivalent of around eleven and 19 francs? "We are of the opinion that pineapple is not a suitable pizza topping and does not belong on a pizza. Tropical fruit does not belong on pizzas, and I think we wanted to make our point by charging 100 pounds for it," says the co-owner to People magazine.

The hope is that the high cost will make customers refrain from ordering a Hawaiian pizza. And the strategy of Woolf and Co. is indeed working: So far, no one has paid the high price.

A controversial topic

"Woolf told The Times that they have nevertheless had to add pineapple to a pizza with a heavy heart. For the photo in the menu. Afterwards, the slices of the tropical fruit were "quickly removed" before the pizza was eaten.

Woolf emphasizes that the issue is always polarizing, but that Lupa Pizza takes it very seriously.

The pizza is listed on the Deliveroo delivery platform. A humorous comment on the app makes customers smile: "Yes, you can have it for 100 pounds. Order a champagne with it too! Go ahead, you monster!"

But the Lupa Pizza team doesn't hate pineapple completely. Because as chef Quin Jianoran confesses to The Times: "I love a piña colada, but pineapple on pizza? No way!" So when the first order of a Hawaiian pizza comes in and the staff's hairs stand on end, a piña colada will probably calm their nerves afterwards.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

