The owner of a ramen restaurant in the Japanese city of Kyoto couldn't deal with bad reviews and put a bounty on the heads of those who wrote them. Unsplash/diegonacho

A restaurant owner in Japan went berserk because of a bad review. He raged online against the guests who only gave him one star - and promptly put a bounty on their heads. Now he has apologized.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A restaurant owner in Kyoto offered a bounty on two guests after they gave his restaurant a bad review.

In an online rant, he threatened them and their families, demanded a better rating and even published a photo of the men.

After massive criticism online, the owner and restaurant apologized. Show more

Negative reviews are not a good thing for a restaurant, but they are part of the business. But for the owner of the restaurant Toyojiro in the Japanese city of Kyoto, the fun stopped when guests left him just one star.

The restaurant owner was fuming with rage and launched a hate tirade against the two men online. He went so far as to offer 100,000 yen - the equivalent of just under 600 francs - as a bounty for anyone who could track them down.

"You'll be framed at some point. That's fine - just come straight over and I'll take care of you," it said in an Instagram post, to which the restaurant owner is even said to have added a photo of the wanted woman. The posts have since disappeared.

If the men did not come back and leave a good review, he could not guarantee anything, including the safety of their families, he threatened them. "We're running a business and if you get in our way, we'll get in your way too."

The apology followed only a short time later

The restaurant, which is known for its ramen specialties, has since apologized for its behaviour. This came after many users, especially on X, showed a lack of understanding. "I like ramen, but I don't want to go to a place like this and I don't recommend it," wrote someone.

The owner himself, once he had calmed down again, found somewhat conciliatory words: "For an act that went too far, I'm thinking about it. I look forward to thinking about it and moving on. Thank you."

"Our restaurant, which achieved champion status on Japan's largest ramen website, Ramen Database, just one month after opening, deeply regrets the recent incident we caused - this incident has a shameful ending for us," the restaurant writes on Instagram.

It is not possible to comment on the restaurant's Instagram posts. Will the two men ever show their faces at Toyojiro again? That is doubtful.