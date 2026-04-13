ARCHIVE - Former US President Barack Obama during an appearance in Philadelphia. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/dpa/archived image Keystone

Former US President Barack Obama has praised the election victory of Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar's Tisza party as an important event for democracy worldwide.

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"The victory of the opposition in Hungary yesterday - like the election in Poland in 2023 - is a victory for democracy, not just in Europe, but around the world," the Democratic politician wrote on the X platform.

Above all, the election victory is proof of the resilience and determination of the people in Hungary and "a reminder to us all to continue to stand up for justice, equality and the rule of law".

According to the election commission's calculations, Magyar's Tisza party achieved a two-thirds majority in the new parliament in Sunday's election. The previous Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who had established a semi-authoritarian state during his 16 years in power, conceded defeat.

In the 2023 election in Poland, to which Obama alluded, the previous opposition also won a majority in parliament, relegating a right-wing conservative, EU-sceptic party to the opposition. The former President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, was able to form a new government under his leadership.