The larva of a New World screwworm fly. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP

For a long time, the screwworm fly was considered eradicated in Mexico and Central America. It has been spreading again for some time. US farmers fear an introduction.

In Central America and Mexico, a species of blowfly is causing losses for livestock farmers. Since the outbreak began around two years ago, around 100,000 diseased livestock have been recorded in the region, most of them in Panama, as reported by the regional organization for agricultural health (OIRSA). The maggots of the New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) eat deep into the flesh and weaken their host. Humans can also be infested.

In the US neighboring country of Mexico, 5,000 cases in animals were reported by August, an increase of 53 percent compared to July. US farmers and the US government are alarmed. The US border has been closed to cattle imports from Mexico.

If the fly is introduced, the US livestock industry could lose millions. "The US has already defeated the New World screwworm fly once, and we will do it again," said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Successful eradication programs

In the USA, the screwworm fly was targeted for eradication in 1966 after devastating losses in livestock and wildlife, and there was another minor outbreak in the Florida Keys in 2016. The species is originally widespread in the tropical and subtropical regions of America, but has been repeatedly introduced to other areas through livestock transportation.

For two decades, the pest was hardly a problem in North America: eradication programs - in which sterile male flies (SIT) were released that cannot produce offspring - caused the populations to dwindle. In the state of Texas, the US government now wants to re-establish a facility to produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week in order to be able to release them at the southern border in an emergency and stop the reproduction chain.

The New World screwworm fly prefers to lay its eggs in open wounds or body orifices of warm-blooded animals. The hatching larvae burrow deep into the tissue. The wounds caused often lead to infections, which can be fatal. The economic damage for livestock farmers can be enormous.

In Mexico, 5000 infestations of the New World screwworm fly were reported in livestock by August. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Fly also lays eggs on humans

Humans are also infested by the maggots. In Guatemala, for example, 80 cases have been recorded so far this year, in Costa Rica around 70 and in Mexico 44. In the USA, a case imported from El Salvador was registered. Recently, an 86-year-old woman who was infested with maggots died in Mexico.

The blowfly species has been spreading northwards again from Panama since 2023. The Central American country achieved great success in the fight against the pest in the early 2000s. The release of sterile males and strict monitoring prevented the fly from spreading northwards across the Darién jungle.

Not native to Europe

In addition to the New World screwworm fly, there is also an Old World screwworm fly (Chrysomya bezziana), which occurs particularly in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and parts of Africa. In Europe, there are numerous species of blowfly related to the screwworm flies, but they do not cause infestations that reach deep into the flesh, as is the case with Cochliomyia hominivorax. Blowfly maggots often feed mainly on dead organic material.