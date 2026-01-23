The former treasurer of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for using party funds to purchase luxury items. The ruling was handed down by a judge in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

Peter Murrell had admitted to embezzling a total of 400,000 pounds (about 460,000 euros) in party funds.

The ex-husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used the money to buy, among other things, a motorhome for more than 124,000 pounds, several cars, jewelry, home furnishings, and designer pens. Sturgeon, who was briefly detained during the investigation, stated that she had been unaware of her then-partner’s schemes. Sturgeon was not charged.

The case also caused controversy because the party had raised funds for another independence referendum, which never took place.