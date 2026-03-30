Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, apparently doesn't think much of Ukrainian drone production. Keystone

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger has sparked controversy with disparaging statements about Ukrainian drone production. Sharp criticism followed from Ukraine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger sparked outrage when he dismissed Ukrainian drone production as simple and uninnovative.

The drones are assembled by housewives in their kitchens, he said.

Ukrainian representatives criticized the statements and pointed to the military success of the drones. Show more

Statements by German arms industrialist Armin Papperger have triggered a loud echo. In the US magazine "The Atlantic", the head of the Rheinmetall Group made disparaging remarks about Ukrainian drone production. He compared production to "playing with Lego bricks" and questioned Ukraine's technological capabilities.

Papperger described Ukrainian producers as "housewives". They would use 3D printers to assemble components in their kitchens.

"That's not innovation!" he said, drawing a comparison with global defense companies such as Lockheed Martin or General Dynamics. CH Media newspapers first reported on the controversy.

Sharp criticism from Ukraine

The reactions were not long in coming. Resistance formed on social media under the hashtag #LEGODrones. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov condemned the statements. Aleksander Kamyshin also spoke out. The advisor to President Volodimir Zelensky wrote on X: "Our Lego drones have destroyed more than 11,000 Russian tanks."

Rheinmetall says our #LEGODrones are #MadeByHousewives in their kitchens. Fine. Meanwhile our #LEGODrones already burned more than 11 thousands of russian tanks. @RheinmetallAG — Alexander Kamyshin (@AKamyshin) March 28, 2026

Kamyshin also pointed out the role of women in the Ukrainian arms industry. They work in factories on an equal footing and deserve respect.

Rheinmetall takes a stand

Ukrainian drone development is considered a decisive factor in the defensive battle against Russia. Using low-cost systems, the armed forces have repeatedly succeeded in destroying millions worth of Russian military equipment.

Rheinmetall also commented on X on Sunday. The company wrote: "We have the utmost respect for the tremendous efforts of the Ukrainian people." However, there was no explicit apology.

We have the utmost respect for the Ukrainian people’s immense efforts in defending themselves against the Russian attack - now for more than four years. Every single woman and man in 🇺🇦 is making an immeasurable contribution. It is to Ukraine’s particular credit that it is… — Rheinmetall (@RheinmetallAG) March 29, 2026

While the controversy continues, Ukraine is expanding its arms cooperation. President Zelensky has concluded long-term defense agreements with several Gulf states. These provide for arms deliveries and joint production. Selensky emphasizes his country's expertise in air defence and electronic warfare.