Statements by German arms industrialist Armin Papperger have triggered a loud echo. In the US magazine "The Atlantic", the head of the Rheinmetall Group made disparaging remarks about Ukrainian drone production. He compared production to "playing with Lego bricks" and questioned Ukraine's technological capabilities.
Papperger described Ukrainian producers as "housewives". They would use 3D printers to assemble components in their kitchens.
"That's not innovation!" he said, drawing a comparison with global defense companies such as Lockheed Martin or General Dynamics. CH Media newspapers first reported on the controversy.
Sharp criticism from Ukraine
The reactions were not long in coming. Resistance formed on social media under the hashtag #LEGODrones. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov condemned the statements. Aleksander Kamyshin also spoke out. The advisor to President Volodimir Zelensky wrote on X: "Our Lego drones have destroyed more than 11,000 Russian tanks."
Kamyshin also pointed out the role of women in the Ukrainian arms industry. They work in factories on an equal footing and deserve respect.
Rheinmetall takes a stand
Ukrainian drone development is considered a decisive factor in the defensive battle against Russia. Using low-cost systems, the armed forces have repeatedly succeeded in destroying millions worth of Russian military equipment.
Rheinmetall also commented on X on Sunday. The company wrote: "We have the utmost respect for the tremendous efforts of the Ukrainian people." However, there was no explicit apology.
We have the utmost respect for the Ukrainian people’s immense efforts in defending themselves against the Russian attack - now for more than four years. Every single woman and man in 🇺🇦 is making an immeasurable contribution. It is to Ukraine’s particular credit that it is…
While the controversy continues, Ukraine is expanding its arms cooperation. President Zelensky has concluded long-term defense agreements with several Gulf states. These provide for arms deliveries and joint production. Selensky emphasizes his country's expertise in air defence and electronic warfare.