Ricarda Lang feels comfortable in her body.

Green politician Ricarda Lang has changed a lot in the last year. She now feels comfortable in her body. But this is not only due to the successful change in diet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Ricarda Lang, she has lost around 40 kilograms - through conscious nutrition and sport.

The 31-year-old emphasizes that losing weight requires discipline and that there is no secret recipe.

Lang feels stronger, more self-determined - and also wants to achieve new goals outside of politics. Show more

Ex-Green Party leader Ricarda Lang says she has lost 40 kilograms - but has no secret recipe. She has changed her diet, she told Bild. "Without prohibitions, without dogmas. That's why I don't want to give any tips. Everyone has to find their own way. But I want to be honest: Yes, you have to go without. Yes, it takes discipline. All these sayings that you can lose weight without giving up anything are simply not true."

Lang wants to lose even more weight

Lang has to buy new clothes every few weeks because everything is getting too big. The 31-year-old would like to lose another ten kilos. "I never had that one moment that changed everything. Losing weight was more of a process. I turned thirty. I wanted to be fit and healthy. I wanted to belong to myself again."

Lang has also discovered sport for himself in the meantime. "For a long time, I thought I didn't like sport. PE lessons at school ruined that for me. High jump, swimming, it was all just embarrassing. I was always last at



. Today I do strength training. And I love it." The Green politician explains: "I never thought I'd say: I like my body because it's strong."

Studying alongside the Bundestag

Lang says of her experiences: "For a long time, I let the way others looked at me define me. All the nasty comments about my figure. Now I'm back to defining myself again."

Lang, who was co-leader of the Greens until November last year, now sits on the Bundestag Committee for Labor and Social Affairs. She has now completed her bachelor's degree in law, she told Bild, and is now planning to do a master's degree while working. "Because I want to be free. Also for life after politics."