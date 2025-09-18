"Sh**** snitch": You can tell by what Seth Meyers says about Donald Trump. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

In the past, the Republicans always denounced the criminal "Biden family". Today, the party has been watching Donald Trump delay the TikTok deal for a year and a half and make shady deals with the United Arab Emirates. This upsets Seth Meyers.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Late Night with Seth Meyers" takes a close look at Trump's economic policy.

For a year and a half, Trump has been under orders to buy TikTok's US shares or ban the website.

The Department of Justice remains passive until Trump has found the right buyer.

Seth Meyers asks: How would the Republicans have reacted if Joe Biden had acted like this?

The United Arab Emirates invested two billion dollars in Trump's cryptocurrencies. Soon afterwards, Washington approved the export of AI chips to Dubai.

Meyers asks Trump: "Stop talking about the sh**** ballroom!" Show more

Before Donald Trump set off on his state visit to the UK, the 79-year-old faced the "horde of reporters on the White House lawn for his usual helicopter-close shouting marathon and tells an interesting story," introduces the protagonist of "Late Night with Seth Meyers".

"A man comes into my office, one of the greatest businessmen," the US president says in the clip from minute 1:02. "I'll tell you: he runs Union Pacific. Is that big? The biggest railroad company in the world, I think. And he started out as a railroad man. He ran a railroad, a small baggage car."

Confusingly, it continues: "He was in a baggage car. Now he runs the whole damn thing. He started in a baggage car 45 years ago. I don't know what that's about. And he went to the top. That's a good place to start."

"I don't know what that's about": Trump tells Railroad Man on September 16. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

"I think," Seth Meyers disagrees, "a good point to start is, 'I'll tell you a story about a railroad man.' Because otherwise we're all just standing here wondering what the hell you're talking about, drifting towards the helicopter hoping the rotors will cut our ears off."

"Approach" of a TikTok deal

Did the Union Pacific boss really once work in a baggage car? In fact, that Jim Vena started out as a teenager on the railroad, maintaining tracks before working his way up through the ranks to brakeman, conductor, locomotive engineer, train driver and operations manager.

"The guy had the most interesting railroad career, and all Trump remembers is the word 'baggage car'," groans Meyers. In English, the term - caboose - sounds even more onomatopoeic. "If there's a word that's funny to say, that's the word that sticks with Donald Trump."

The late-night show sticks to the topic of business: Trump wants to use his "in-depth knowledge" of TikTok to close the sale of the video platform with President Xi Jinping, says Meyers.

Seth Meyers (right) is amused that someone called "TikTok Jack" works in Donald Trump's team. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

In the news summary from minute 4:08, it is said that an "approach to a deal" has been reached with China. The details are still unclear, but could be clarified by a bilateral summit between the two presidents by September 29.

What if Joe Biden had done something like this?

"The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill for a TikTok ban a year and a half ago. But Trump has basically instructed his Justice Department to ignore the law by refusing to implement it - while he tries to find another buyer," grumbles Meyer.

What if Joe Biden had done something like that, the 51-year-old asks. "First of all, it would have taken most of his time in office to explain TikTok to him," Meyers teases, imitating the conversation of an advisor who has to explain TikTok to Biden:

"Okay sir, let's try this again: you know feature films, right? Okay, so they are, but much shorter and on your cell phone." - "I'm interrupting you right here: This never works!"

Meyers is Biden: "That never works!" YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Meyers returns to the question: "The Republicans would go nuts" if Biden had done what Trump did in the TikTok case. "They've spent his entire term calling him a crime boss without presenting any evidence."

"No, I'm just messing with you"

In contrast to the "Late Show", which jogs the audience's memory with a supercut from minute 5:07: Trump and co. repeatedly refer to the "corrupt Biden crime family". "Yeah, the criminal Biden family," bleats Meyers: "Where do you think Joe Biden gets all the money for his train tickets and his Ray-Bans?"

Biden's luxuries: Amtrak tickets and Ray-Ban sunglasses. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Republicans would have looked closely at the ex-president with Block for potential financial conflicts of interest. "I think these were honest concerns," says Meyers. They were concerned about the "inviolability of our democratic institutions".

If a president is involved in business dealings with foreigners through his family, it could undermine those institutions, they thought: "If a Republican president had business dealings with foreigners, they would be equally alarmed."

Meyers exclaims, "No, I'm just messing with you****. Whoa, oh my God, that wasn't easy."

Emirates sheikhs invest two billion in Trump

This is followed by a news report on an investigation by the New York Times (NYT): According to the report, the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates has invested no less than two billion dollars in World Liberty Financial. The crypto company was founded by the children of Donald Trump and his special envoy and real estate man Steve Witkoff.

Shortly afterwards, the White House approved the export of advanced AI processors to the Emirates, writes the NYT. "Who am I to say that these two things are connected?"

Quid pro quo? CNN reports on the New York Times' research. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

And further: "It's entirely possible that Donald Trump Senior negotiated the processor deal and Donald Trump Junior negotiated the crypto deal, and they had no idea until it was time to sign the contracts.

And then they both show up at the same restaurant and say at the same time: 'Don, what are you doing here?' 'I'm making a deal with the Emirates. 'But I'm making a deal with the Emirates. And then they both turn to the camera at the same time and say: 'Oh boy, Donald! You've done it again!"

"Oh boy, Donald! You've done it again'": Seth Meyers plays the double Lottchen. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

"The best ballroom in the whole world"

"This is obviously ridiculously corrupt," Meyers sums up his little play. No wonder Trump dodges a reporter's question about how much he has earned since taking office - as can be seen in the clip from minute 8:13. His children run the business, says Trump.

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a lighthouse. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming shoals when it comes to the country and its people, and serve as a comic compass for our author Philipp Dahm on the state of the American soul.

"Most of the deals I've made have been made before," he continues on the White House lawn. "And I've been doing this my whole life. I've built buildings. Just like I'm building a building here. You see this area? This is going to be the best ballroom in the whole world."

He continued, "They've wanted a ballroom for 150 years, and now they're finally going to get one, and it's going to knock your socks off." "Stop talking about the sh**** ballroom," Meyers shouts at Trump. "Nobody gives a sh**** about the ballroom. Prices are skyrocketing and our freedom is disappearing all around us."

Trump is acting like a "fop" from the classic movie "Dangerous Loves": "Do you think the farmers in Iowa who voted for you are going to sit down and say, 'Well, the tariffs are killing my business, but at least the White House finally has a place to hold fancy balls.'"

President Trump warns an Australian reporter that he’s hurting Australia because he asked him about his business activity: You are hurting Australia very much right now. They want to get along with me. Your leader is coming to see me soon, I'm going to tell him about you.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 16. September 2025 um 16:15

From minute 9:18, Meyers also shows the clip in which Trump yells at a reporter from Australia who dares to ask him about his business practices. He will report the journalist's rude tone to the prime minister, Trump grumbles.

"What a sh**** snitch," Meyers scoffs.