During a speech by Donald Trump in Georgia, a man in the audience suddenly causes a stir. Standing directly behind the U.S. president, he mimics his characteristic gestures and facial expressions. The cameras broadcast the scene live.

Here's what it's all about A man in the audience mimics Trump during his speech.

The scene takes place right behind the president.

Other guests appear bored or inattentive during the 74-minute speech. Summary created with

Actually, this event is supposed to be all about one person: Donald Trump. But while the U.S. president is speaking, a man standing right behind him suddenly steals the show.

The unknown man is wearing a suit and a red tie. He is sitting in such a way that the cameras for the official broadcast capture him perfectly. Then the parody begins.

Trump is currently talking about the war with Iran, which he himself describes as a “skirmish.” Behind him, the man purses his lips into an “O,” moves his head back and forth, and waves his hands through the air. His movements are strikingly reminiscent of Trump’s well-known speaking style.

Man Imitates Trump Several Times

For a few seconds, he seems almost to want to mimic the president. Then he turns to the people next to him and continues the conversation as if nothing had happened. Later, in another sequence, he mimics the president when the topic turns to the job situation in the U.S.

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The identity of the man remains unknown. It is also unclear whether he intended to mock Trump or was simply playing a prank.

The scene takes place at an event at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. Trump speaks there for a total of 74 minutes.

In terms of content, his speech primarily covers familiar topics. He talks about the war with Iran, attacks his Democratic opponents, and warns of alleged communists in the country. He even claims that they want to blow up Mount Rushmore.

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