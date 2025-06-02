Presidential election in Poland: "Forwards or backwards?" - Gallery Right-wing conservative Karol Nawrocki (left) faces liberal Rafal Trzaskowski in the run-off election for the presidency in Poland. (archive picture) Image: dpa Rafal Trzaskowski has his voters mainly in the big cities. (Current photo) Image: dpa The right-wing conservative Karol Nawrocki has many supporters, especially in the countryside. (Current photo) Image: dpa Before the run-off election, both candidates called for demonstrations in Warsaw. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Polish army has more soldiers than the German armed forces. (archive picture) Image: dpa The skyline of the Polish capital Warsaw - Poland has experienced an enormous economic upswing over the past 20 years. (archive picture) Image: dpa Presidential election in Poland: "Forwards or backwards?" - Gallery Right-wing conservative Karol Nawrocki (left) faces liberal Rafal Trzaskowski in the run-off election for the presidency in Poland. (archive picture) Image: dpa Rafal Trzaskowski has his voters mainly in the big cities. (Current photo) Image: dpa The right-wing conservative Karol Nawrocki has many supporters, especially in the countryside. (Current photo) Image: dpa Before the run-off election, both candidates called for demonstrations in Warsaw. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Polish army has more soldiers than the German armed forces. (archive picture) Image: dpa The skyline of the Polish capital Warsaw - Poland has experienced an enormous economic upswing over the past 20 years. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A neck-and-neck race has decided the new head of state in Poland: The right wins, the liberals lose. For Germany, for example, things could become more difficult with its neighbor.

The right-wing conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki has narrowly won the presidential election in Poland. Major Polish media such as the newspaper "Rzeczpospolita" and the internet portal "Onet.pl" proclaimed him the winner early this morning, basing their decision on the counting of more than 99 percent of the votes by the electoral commission. The victory of the 42-year-old EU sceptic gives reason to expect changes to the foreign and domestic policy course of the neighboring country, which plays an important role in the European Union and NATO.

According to the figures, the politically inexperienced historian Nawrocki received just under 51% of the votes in the run-off. His opponent, the pro-European mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski, received just over 49 percent. An official final result from the electoral commission is not expected until this evening.

Successful revenge for the PiS

Nawrocki is officially independent, but ran as a candidate for the right-wing conservative PiS, Poland's largest opposition party. The PiS governed the country from 2015 to 2023, placing the judiciary under the control of politicians and was in a permanent quarrel with Brussels over this interference in the separation of powers.

The non-party candidate of the right-wing nationalist PiS party, Karol Nawrocki, on election night. (June 1, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Marcin Obara

A center-left alliance returned to government in 2023; former EU Council President Donald Tusk returned as Prime Minister. However, there remained an ongoing dispute with President Andrzej Duda, who also comes from the PiS and was not allowed to run again after ten years in office. Duda put the brakes on Tusk's reform plans with his strong veto power. The Prime Minister hoped that with the liberal-minded Trzaskowski at the head of state, this blockade could be broken.

Relations with Berlin could become more difficult

Poland is an important supporter of Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. The country with a population of almost 38 million also sees itself threatened by Moscow and is massively arming itself. Unlike in Slovakia, Hungary or Romania, there is no serious politician in Poland who represents pro-Russian positions. On the most important foreign policy issue, support for Ukraine, Duda and Tusk also pulled in the same direction. This could change with Nawrocki, who is against Ukraine's possible accession to NATO, for example.

While relations between Warsaw and Berlin relaxed with Tusk as head of government, Nawrocki tends to represent the PiS's anti-German line and sought proximity to US President Donald Trump during the election campaign. He renewed his demand for reparations for the damage caused to Poland by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Nawrocki emphasized that he does not want the EU to dictate anything to Poland.

Election reveals deep divisions in Poland

On the evening of the election, an initial forecast initially saw Trzaskowski in front, and the 53-year-old social scientist also declared himself the winner. However, even in his own political camp he is considered to be very far to the left and was a red rag for many voters in the country's rural Catholic regions.

The individual results that came in overnight demonstrated the deep political divisions in Poland, which has achieved great economic success in recent years. Trzaskowski won in the large cities such as Warsaw, Krakow and Lodz, which have benefited particularly from the upturn. Nawrocki was ahead in smaller cities and the rural regions of Poland.

One reason for Trzaskowski's defeat could be that the liberal and left-wing camp did not exhaust its electoral potential. At 71.7 percent, voter turnout was a good three percentage points higher than in the previous presidential election five years ago. However, a record 74.4 percent of voters cast their ballots in the 2023 parliamentary election when PiS won.

Amateur boxer and historian at the head of state

"We will win and save Poland. We will not allow Donald Tusk to consolidate his power," said Nawrocki after the first forecasts were announced. He was previously the director of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), a kind of Polish equivalent to the now defunct Stasi Records Office in Germany.

His past as an amateur boxer in his younger years and as a bouncer during his studies in a luxury hotel with possible contacts in the red-light district repeatedly caused a stir - and sympathy among some voters. However, in the first round of voting two weeks ago, Nawrocki and candidates even further to the right together received a clear majority.

In Poland, the president holds office for five years. The head of state has more powers than the Federal President in Germany and not only represents the country to the outside world. The president also has influence on foreign policy, appoints the head of government and the cabinet and is the commander-in-chief of the Polish armed forces in the event of war. Above all, however, he can make life difficult for the government with his right of veto.

