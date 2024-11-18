Anders Behring Breivik, convicted of terrorism, at an earlier court hearing. Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Norway/AP/dpa

13 years ago, Anders Behring Breivik carried out terrorist attacks in Oslo and on the island of Utøya, killing 77 people. Now he is once again applying for early release from prison. The trial begins on Tuesday.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 people in a terrorist attack in Norway on July 22, 2011.

The mass murderer was sentenced to 21 years of preventive detention.

This is the second time he has applied for early release from prison. Show more

The convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik is having a Norwegian court examine for the second time whether he can be released from prison early under certain conditions. More than 13 years after the right-wing extremist terrorist attacks in Oslo's government district and on the island of Utøya, which left a total of 77 people dead, the district court of Ringerike, Asker and Bærum is considering Breivik's application.

The hearing in Ringerike prison northwest of Oslo begins on Tuesday at 10.00 am. A total of three trial days are scheduled until Thursday.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik committed the most serious crimes of the Norwegian post-war period to date: First, he detonated a car bomb in Oslo's government district, killing eight people. He then carried out a massacre on Utøya among the participants of the annual summer camp of the youth organization of the Social Democratic Labour Party. 69 mainly young people were killed on the island.

Breivik had justified his actions with right-wing extremist and Islamophobic motives. In 2012, he was sentenced to the then maximum sentence of 21 years' preventive detention with a minimum term of ten years.

After this minimum term had expired, he had it reviewed at the beginning of 2022 whether he could be released on parole. The Telemark district court responsible at the time rejected the application after a hearing lasting several days.