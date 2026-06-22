With 99.9 percent of the votes counted, preliminary results from the electoral authority show him with about 49.6 percent of the vote in the runoff election, while his left-wing rival Iván Cepeda has 48.7 percent. The margin between the two candidates is thus only about 250,000 votes.

While de la Espriella has already spoken of his “great responsibility” during his upcoming term in office, Cepeda, citing the close race, pointed to the pending official review of all election records and stated that he would not recognize the final result until this process is complete. According to his campaign team, results from approximately 33,000 ballot boxes are being contested.

Outgoing President Gustavo Petro, who belongs to the same left-wing coalition as Cepeda and was barred from running again due to term limits, also warned against declaring a winner just yet, given the close margin. However, in Colombia—the second-largest country in South America with a population of about 53 million—the preliminary results are considered very reliable and usually differ only slightly from the official final results.

Trump Supports “El Tigre”

During the campaign, “El Tigre” (The Tiger)—as de la Espriella calls himself for publicity purposes—received support from U.S. President Trump. Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, congratulated him as soon as the preliminary results were released. De la Espriella had announced plans to strengthen relations with Washington—which had recently cooled—and to cooperate more closely in the fight against drug trafficking.

Colombia had long been the U.S.’s most important partner in South America, but last year the Trump administration classified it as a country that was not fulfilling its international obligations in the fight against illegal drugs. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Petro—on the grounds that he was not taking a strong enough stance against drug trafficking.

Security Situation Shapes the Election

The security situation became one of the defining issues of the election in a country that has suffered for decades from a civil war between leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries, and the military. Critics accused Petro—Colombia’s first left-wing president—of failing to achieve any significant improvement despite negotiations with armed groups such as the ELN guerrilla organization. The election campaign was overshadowed by a wave of violence. Attacks and clashes between security forces and armed groups occurred in several regions of the country.

De la Espriella made the security issue the centerpiece of his campaign. He ran for the conservative Movimiento Defensores de la Patria (Defenders of the Fatherland) and promised a tougher stance against guerrillas, drug gangs, and other criminals.

Cepeda, from the left-wing alliance Pacto Histórico, on the other hand, advocated continuing Petro’s course. Supporters of the ruling coalition pointed to progress such as increased financial support for the socially disadvantaged and a reduction in poverty during Petro’s term in office.

According to authorities, the election proceeded largely without incident. The Ministry of Defense had deployed more than 408,000 members of the armed forces and police nationwide. Approximately 41 million citizens were eligible to vote.