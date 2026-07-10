Nigel Farage is stepping down as a member of Parliament, only to run for office again immediately. Because the major parties are boycotting the special election, of all people, the joke candidate Count Binface could end up being his opponent.

Brexit advocate Nigel Farage Right-wing populist calls for new elections—his only opponent is wearing a trash can on his head

Here's what it's all about Nigel Farage is under investigation by Parliament's oversight body for failing to declare five million pounds in donations from a crypto billionaire. In response, he announced his resignation, only to run again in the upcoming special election.

The established parties are not fielding their own candidates, but the satirical perennial candidate Count Binface is running against Farage and is calling, among other things, for the construction of an affordable home and the nationalization of singer Adele.

A date for the special election has not yet been set; August 6 is being discussed as a possible date. Summary created with

Nigel Farage is well known: He is the man who railed against Brussels for decades, championed Brexit like no other, and is now considered the most powerful figure on the far right in Britain.

This time, however, it’s not about Europe, but about money. Parliamentary oversight authorities are investigating the leader of the right-wing populist party “Reform UK” for undeclared donations: According to “The Guardian,” Farage is said to have received five million pounds from British-Thai crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne two months before his election in July 2024. Farage later explained that the money was intended for his personal security.

The pressure mounted—and Farage reacted just as Farage tends to react: with a publicity stunt. He resigned his seat in the Clacton-on-Sea constituency—not to step down, but to run again himself in the resulting special election.

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The eternal fighter against the establishment wanted to face the people once again. At first, the establishment played along: Labor, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, and other parties decided not to field their own candidates. Only one “political heavyweight” refused to face Farage in a head-to-head race.

The Man with the Trash Can on His Head

His name: Count Binface, which roughly translates to “Count Trash Can Face.” His trademark: a space suit with a trash can helmet. His profession: comedian. His passion: British elections.

Count Binface with Boris Johnson (left) in 2019. Associated Press

After all, Count Binface is no stranger—he’s practically a regular at elections in the Kingdom. During the 2024 London mayoral election, he called for, among other things, London to join the European Union and a ban on using the hands-free function on cell phones in public. Anyone caught doing so would be punished by having to watch the film adaptation of “Cats” every day for a year.

The public showed their support: The count received 24,260 votes, placing him ahead of the candidate from the far-right party Britain First.

Singer Adele is to be "nationalized"

Count Binface appears to be well prepared for the election campaign against Farage. Of course, he’ll tailor his “campaign platform” to local conditions, as always, he told the BBC this week.

However, most of his domestic policy proposals remained unchanged: “The construction of at least one affordable home, the nationalization of the singer Adele, the return of Teletext, and, of course, moving the hand dryer in the men’s restroom at the Crown and Treaty Pub in Uxbridge to a more sensible location. Because, as you know, this is a national problem.”

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On social media, the “Count” comes across as confident and addresses the major parties directly: “I call on you to step down in Clacton. I will run as a unity candidate and promise to build at least one affordable home.” He continues: “Nigel Farage says he wants ‘the people against the establishment.’ So be it. Leave him to me.”

A date for the special election has not yet been set. August 6 is being mentioned as a possible date.