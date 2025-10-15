The right-wing influencer Candace Owens. (archive picture) Bild: Dominic Gwinn/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Australia's highest court has upheld a decision by the Minister for Home Affairs not to allow right-wing US influencer Candace Owens to enter the country. For some, hate speech is a business model, says the minister. But this is not welcome in Australia.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The right-wing US influencer Candace Owens is not allowed to travel to Australia.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Burke had argued that there was a risk that the influencer could sow discord among the population.

Three judges unanimously confirmed the Home Secretary's decision from 2024. Show more

Right-wing US influencer Candace Owens is not allowed to travel to Australia. On Wednesday, the country's highest court rejected an appeal by the 36-year-old against an entry ban imposed on her by the Australian government. Three judges unanimously upheld Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke's decision in 2024 to deny Owens a visa on character grounds. They also ordered her to pay the Australian government's legal costs.

Burke had argued that there was a risk that the influencer could sow discord among the population and that the refusal of an entry permit was in the national interest. As a political commentator, author and activist, Owens is known for her "controversial and conspiracy-theory views". She had made extremist and inflammatory comments about Muslims, black people, Jews and sexual minorities, causing controversy and hatred.

Owens had planned to begin a speaking tour in Australia last November and also visit neighboring New Zealand. Her lawyers argued, among other things, that the immigration law to which Burke referred was unconstitutional as it violated the freedom of political expression.

Burke welcomed the ruling as a victory for social cohesion. "Sowing discord may be a business model for some, but it is not welcome in Australia," he said. Owens' spokesperson told the AP news agency that she would comment on social media this week.

Burke had pointed out in court that with around 18 million followers on social media, Owens already had a considerable reach to stir up trouble. Her presence in Australia had increased this potential, he said. The raising of the terror alert level from a "possible" to a "probable" threat last year was accompanied by a warning from the domestic intelligence agency about an increase in extremism, he said.

The minister's decision to deny Owens a visa also prompted New Zealand to ban the influencer from entering the country in November. The decision was revoked in December, citing the importance of freedom of speech. However, Owens' spokesperson stated that the 36-year-old would not be going on a lecture tour in New Zealand either.

In May, Australian Minister Burke revoked the visa of US rapper Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, following the release of his single "Heil Hitler". Ye has been traveling regularly to the country of birth of his wife Bianca Censori, whose family lives in Melbourne.