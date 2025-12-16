The German-born right-wing politician José Antonio Kast (left). Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa

Chile votes right: the ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast has won the presidency with 58 percent of the vote - an election result that shifts Latin America's political course further to the right.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you José Antonio Kast, an ultra-conservative politician, has won Chile with 58% of the vote, ending the term of left-wing President Boric.

Driven by fear and discontent, he is focusing on order and toughness.

In terms of foreign policy, he is likely to maintain his course towards China. Show more

The ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast has won the election in Chile with 58% of the vote. His victory is more than just a change at the top. It shows that a strong political movement is growing in Latin America - driven by fear of insecurity, mistrust of the elites and the desire for radical solutions.

The 59-year-old marks the beginning of a new chapter in history: since the end of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship, never before has such an openly far-right politician taken power in Santiago.

Kast clearly prevailed against the left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara, thus ending President Boric's four-year term of office. A result that also attracted attention beyond the borders of the Andes.

The fear of "chaos"

From Peru to Argentina, from Ecuador to El Salvador, the same pattern is repeating itself: voters are tired, disappointed and ready to take tough measures against insecurity, crime and illegal migration. "The left has not won a single presidential election in the region this year," analyst Guillaume Long told AFP.

For many, ideology no longer plays a major role - what matters is who promises quick and effective solutions.

In Chile, one of the safest countries on the continent, Kast built his campaign on the fear of "chaos". He promised order and a tough stance on migrants.

The shadow of Bukele

When the name Kast is mentioned, Nayib Bukele is usually also mentioned.

Despite criticism, the Salvadoran president is celebrated for his tough fight against gangs and is now regarded as a role model in the region. Kast travelled to El Salvador, visited the Cecot high-security prison and is openly committed to Bukele's course.

"Voters want to see whether more radical political measures can work", explains Michael Shifter from the think tank "Inter-American Dialogue" to AFP. This is less about a change in ideology and more about a clear rejection of governments that are considered ineffective.

"The winds of death blow from north to south"

On the left, reactions fluctuate between restraint and concern. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks of a "moment of reflection" for the continent's progressive forces.

Others, such as Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, openly warned of an "advance of fascism" and warned that "the winds of death are blowing from the south to the north".

Por el sur y por el norte vienen los vientos de la muerte.



Atenti Grancolombianos, vienen por nosotros y debemos resistir con la espada de Bolívar en alto y paso de vencedores.



Me han bloqueado mi trino sobre la derrota progresista en Chile, espero se recupere. https://t.co/iRWu5fmZjI — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 15, 2025

In Brazil, President Lula also congratulated the new incumbent with rather reserved words and wished him "every success". At the same time, he appealed for South America to remain a "zone of peace".

With Kast's election, Chile now joins Argentina under Javier Milei in the camp of the radical right in the south of the continent. A region that has long been considered a testing ground for progressive ideas.

Relationship with China

On the international stage, however, Kast will have to act with caution. Although he has similar political views to Washington and Buenos Aires, he is unlikely to question economic relations with China. These are of central importance to the Chilean elite.

His political focus is elsewhere anyway: security, order, authority. However, it remains to be seen whether this promise can be kept in a socially complex environment and in view of the lingering memories of the dictatorship.