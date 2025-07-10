Ursula von der Leyen remains EU Commission President. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Ursula von der Leyen remains EU Commission President. A motion of censure failed on Thursday morning.

The motion of censure against Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission has failed. In the vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, only 175 MEPs voted in favor of the motion from the right-wing camp. 360 rejected it and 18 abstained.

A total of 553 of the current 719 MEPs voted against. A successful vote of no confidence would have required two-thirds of the votes cast - excluding abstentions - but at least 360.

The motion of censure was tabled by 77 MPs, including the 15 German AfD MPs and politicians from the Rassemblement National (RN) party of France's right-wing populist Marine Le Pen. They accuse von der Leyen and her team of a lack of transparency and mismanagement - particularly with regard to coronavirus policy. If the motion of censure had been passed, the EU Commission would have had to resign as a whole.

During a debate on Monday evening, von der Leyen accused her right-wing critics of fomenting conspiracies and having no answers to political problems themselves. There was ample evidence that many of the extreme forces were supported by enemies, whether the string-pullers were in Russia or elsewhere, she said.

Test of endurance for von der Leyen

For the German CDU politician, who is a member of the European political party family EPP, the push from the right-wing camp was a test of endurance despite the low chances of success. The reason for this is that the 66-year-old has recently caused displeasure with some of her initiatives, even among MPs who are actually well-disposed towards her.

The debate in plenary on Monday evening was also used by the Social Democrats and Liberals to make accusations against von der Leyen and the center-right EPP alliance. They criticized the EPP for repeatedly accepting that political projects were advanced with votes from the far-right camp.

Partner parties criticize

S&D Group Chair Iratxe García asked the EPP: "Who do you want to govern with? With whom do you want to destroy Europe or with whom do we fight every day to build it?" Liberal group leader Valérie Hayer (Renew) said: "Today, Madam President, you see the dead end you and your political family have reached because you have allowed the EPP to form alliances of convenience with the far right."

The clear statements were explosive because the EPP actually has a kind of informal coalition with the European Social Democrats and Liberals. It is dependent on the votes of these parties if it wants to push through political projects without votes from the far right.

Von der Leyen not present at meeting

Von der Leyen was not in parliament during this Thursday's vote. Instead, she took part in the reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Rome. According to German SPD politician René Repasi, however, von der Leyen made concessions before the vote and assured, among other things, that money for the so-called European Social Fund (ESF) would also be included in the next long-term EU budget. The ESF is an instrument for promoting employment and is intended to support training and qualifications, among other things.

Motions of censure against the Commission are extremely rare. The last time right-wing populists failed with a motion of censure against the then EU Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker was in 2014. In the vote at the time, only 101 MEPs voted in favor of the motion from the EU-critical camp. 461 rejected it and 88 abstained.

The motion of censure was prompted by revelations about tax advantages for major international corporations in Luxembourg. Juncker had been head of government in the Grand Duchy for almost 19 years. Critics accused him of "aiding and abetting tax evasion" by companies.

The resignation of an EU Commission was only prompted by the threat of a successful motion of censure in 1999, when a commission led by Luxembourg's Jacques Santer resigned as a precautionary measure following a report on fraud, mismanagement and nepotism.