Burning houses and cars, masked rioters: Belfast has been rocked by racist riots following a knife attack by a Sudanese man.

Rioters roamed the streets of the Northern Irish capital during the night, some of them masked, and set fire to several vehicles, including a bus. Residential buildings were also set alight in several parts of the city, from which residents had to be rescued.

The background to the riots is a video of a knife attack on Monday in which a man was seriously injured. According to the police, the alleged perpetrator is a 30-year-old Sudanese man. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and making death threats.

According to British media reports, a Turkish hairdressing salon was also attacked. In one incident, several rioters reportedly stormed a house. Several hundred people had gathered earlier on Tuesday evening to demonstrate against migrants and immigration.

The Northern Irish head of government, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the riots and spoke of "disgusting cowardice" in which groups of masked men drove families from their homes. "Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur," she wrote in an X post.

As seen in aerial footage from Sky News, black smoke rose in several parts of the city in the evening. Images also showed devastated streets the next day.

Police asked not to distribute video

Before the sometimes violent protests, there was an uproar over a video of the knife attack that was circulating online. It shows an attacker sitting on a man covered in blood and maltreating him with a knife. The police asked that the video not be distributed.

Riots recently also in Southampton

The already tense situation in the UK is likely to be exacerbated by the protests. Just last week, there were riots on the fringes of a protest in the southern English city of Southampton. This was triggered by the publication of bodycam footage showing a blatant police error following the fatal knife attack on student Henry Nowak by a man from the Sikh community.

People in Southampton and other cities also took to the streets again on Tuesday to demonstrate against immigration.