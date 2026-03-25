The airline Edelweiss is being criticized for sharply increased prices on selected long-haul routes such as the Maldives. Bild: sda

A business class ticket from Zurich to the Maldives for over 10,000 francs is causing displeasure. While Edelweiss speaks of a tense market situation, industry representatives accuse the airline of charging excessive prices.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Business class flights from Zurich to the Maldives with Edelweiss cost over CHF 10,000 in some cases and are therefore significantly higher than previous prices.

The travel industry sharply criticizes the fares and accuses the airline of having crossed the line with excessive prices.

Edelweiss attributes the development to fewer available flights and increased demand, which automatically causes prices to rise. Show more

10,620 francs for a business class flight from Zurich to Malé in the Maldives: With this example, the portal travelnews.ch recently drew attention to the sharp rise in prices at the airline Edelweiss. According to the report, fares are now significantly higher than they were before the conflict in the Middle East

For many in the industry, this is a development that is out of all proportion. Martin Fiedler, owner of Zentrum Reisen in Mels SG, accuses Edelweiss in an open letter of having passed a tipping point with the current prices. What may appear to be a market-driven adjustment is in fact "skimming" - and is no longer in proportion to the product, market or long-standing partnership.

Price a consequence of the market situation, according to Edelweiss

However, Edelweiss rejects the accusations. "We have not made any structural price adjustments on the Maldives route," Patrick Heymann, Chief Commercial Officer of the airline, told travelnews.ch. The price development is rather a consequence of the current market situation.

Many connections via the hubs in the Gulf region have been discontinued, which has significantly reduced supply. At the same time, demand has increased. "If demand increases and fewer flights are available at the same time, prices automatically rise within the existing fare structure," says Heymann.

However, only individual routes are affected by these developments. In addition to the Maldives, these include destinations that are usually flown to via the Gulf region, such as the Seychelles or Mauritius. Other long-haul routes, on the other hand, can still be booked at more moderate prices.

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