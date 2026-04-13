Thousands of rockets light up the night: a unique Easter spectacle attracts many spectators on the Greek island of Chios. The illegal tradition is once again causing heated debate after an incident.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the island of Chios, locals set off more than 20,000 fireworks in the traditional "rocket battle" to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

Worshippers from two rival churches shot rockets at each other's church towers from opposite hills.

The centuries-old but illegal tradition attracts many spectators every year, but is criticized for security risks. Show more

A rocket war - in the middle of peacetime?

The origin of the custom dates back to the 19th century under Ottoman rule: the inhabitants of the Greek village of Vrontados traditionally celebrated Easter with cannon shots to loudly proclaim the resurrection of Jesus. When this was forbidden, they resorted to home-made firework rockets. Another tradition says that the rockets were also used to simulate battles and thus unsettle the occupying forces - both explanations are still circulating today.

This year, however, the "rocket battle" turned out to be much smaller after a fire in an illegal fireworks workshop caused several injuries and reignited the debate about stricter rules.

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