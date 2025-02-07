The Sarandí River suddenly turned red this week. Picture: X / BN Portal

In Argentina, the Sarandí River near the capital Buenos Aires has turned bright red. The cause is unclear - but local residents have a suspicion.

The Sarandí canal near Buenos Aires has been glowing red since Thursday.

The authorities are still investigating how the phenomenon came about.

Residents suspect that local factories have disposed of waste in the water. Show more

The Sarandí River in a suburb of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires turned bright red on Thursday. Videos show the water glowing an intense red.

According to local media reports, the color could have been caused by the discharge of textile dyes or chemical waste from a nearby depot.

The Ministry of the Environment announced in a statement that water samples had been taken from the Sarandí Canal to determine the cause of the color change.

En avellaneda, el arroyo sarandi se tiño de rojo sangre como en las 10 plagas de Egipto



Buenos aires esta literalmente abandonada por dios pic.twitter.com/6QKr7dVW5v — ElBuni (@therealbuni) February 6, 2025

By late afternoon, the color of the water had lost some of its intensity, reports the AFP news agency.

Residents have claimed that many local businesses are dumping toxic waste in the water.

The river used to glow yellow

One resident told the local TV station "C5N" that although the water has now turned red, "it used to be yellow and had a sour smell that even made you feel sick in your throat".

🇦🇷🩸River of Blood: Sarandi Runs Red in Argentina



Locals fear toxic materials have turned the waterway - which runs into the Rio de la Plata in the outskirts of Beunos Aires - blood red. Authorities have taken samples to discover the source of contamination. pic.twitter.com/J8ioBCl1zf — RT_India (@RT_India_news) February 7, 2025

Another resident told AFP that industries in the area were dumping waste into the water and said she had seen it different colors in the past:

"Bluish, a little green, pink, a little purple, with grease on top."

