Residents express bad suspicions River in Buenos Aires suddenly glows red

Dominik Müller

7.2.2025

The Sarandí River suddenly turned red this week.
Picture: X / BN Portal

In Argentina, the Sarandí River near the capital Buenos Aires has turned bright red. The cause is unclear - but local residents have a suspicion.

07.02.2025, 12:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Sarandí canal near Buenos Aires has been glowing red since Thursday.
  • The authorities are still investigating how the phenomenon came about.
  • Residents suspect that local factories have disposed of waste in the water.
The Sarandí River in a suburb of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires turned bright red on Thursday. Videos show the water glowing an intense red.

According to local media reports, the color could have been caused by the discharge of textile dyes or chemical waste from a nearby depot.

The Ministry of the Environment announced in a statement that water samples had been taken from the Sarandí Canal to determine the cause of the color change.

By late afternoon, the color of the water had lost some of its intensity, reports the AFP news agency.

Residents have claimed that many local businesses are dumping toxic waste in the water.

The river used to glow yellow

One resident told the local TV station "C5N" that although the water has now turned red, "it used to be yellow and had a sour smell that even made you feel sick in your throat".

Another resident told AFP that industries in the area were dumping waste into the water and said she had seen it different colors in the past:

"Bluish, a little green, pink, a little purple, with grease on top."

