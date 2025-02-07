By late afternoon, the color of the water had lost some of its intensity, reports the AFP news agency.
Residents have claimed that many local businesses are dumping toxic waste in the water.
The river used to glow yellow
One resident told the local TV station "C5N" that although the water has now turned red, "it used to be yellow and had a sour smell that even made you feel sick in your throat".
