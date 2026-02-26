US actor Robert De Niro has incurred the wrath of the President with a call for resistance against Donald Trump. The two-time Oscar winner is a "sick and deranged person" with "an extremely low IQ", the Republican scolded on his Truth Social platform. De Niro had absolutely no idea what he was doing or saying and was obsessed with him (Trump).
In an emotional interview on the podcast "The Best People With Nicole Wallace", the 82-year-old film legend had previously called on people to stand up to Trump. The president is destroying and dividing the country. "People have to resist. That's the only way," added De Niro, who was visibly moved in the interview and fought back tears. The actor had also taken part in a counter-event to Trump's State of the Union address to the US Congress.
De Niro and Trump (79) have been exchanging public blows for years. Most recently, the actor ("Like a Wild Bull", "The Godfather II") sharply criticized the president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, where he was honoured for his life's work, calling him a philistine.