Robert Habeck leaves the Bundestag. (archive picture) Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Former Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck is resigning from the German Bundestag. The move will take effect on September 1, as the Green politician reveals in an interview.

Dominik Müller

"I informed the Bundestag presidium this Monday that I will be resigning my seat in the Bundestag on September 1," said Robert Habeck in an interview with the "taz" newspaper. This makes it clear that the prominent Green politician, former Economics Minister and former Vice-Chancellor is leaving the Bundestag.

Habeck explained his decision by saying that he needed to "get away from the too-tight corset of the Berlin political scene". "I believe that sometimes you have to close a door to open a new one."

The 55-year-old is convinced that his party has now arrived in the opposition role and has found a strong line-up for the future.

In a joint statement, Green parliamentary group leaders Britta Hasselmann and Katharina Dröge thanked Habeck for his achievements. They wrote that he had shaped the Greens like hardly anyone else in recent years. Habeck had made it possible for Germany to meet its climate targets.

Sharp criticism of Union politicians

In the "taz" interview, Habeck is not sparing with his criticism. The CDU/CSU, in particular, gets their comeuppance. For example, "the CDU/CSU - Merz, Söder, Spahn, Klöckner - disparaged and destroyed the black-green coalition".

He also accuses Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) of having "divided society" - "whether willfully or out of stupidity, I don't know". Background: On Christopher Street Day, Klöckner had banned the rainbow flags standing for diversity on the Reichstag and in MPs' offices.

Habeck went on to say that he had known Julia Klöckner for a long time. "She has never been able to bring things together. She has only ever polarized, polemicized and divided." In this respect, it was clear from the outset that she was a bad choice. "Even people from the CDU/CSU are now saying that Merz only made her president to keep her away from a ministerial post where she would cause even more damage."

"Söder's sausage eating is not politics"

Habeck says of Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU): "This fetish-like sausage eating by Markus Söder is not politics. And yet it serves a purpose. It distracts from the reasons people may have for not feeling seen and taken along."

In the past, Söder rarely had a good word to say about Habeck's policies and never missed an opportunity to say so publicly. It is quite possible that Habeck's tirade can now be seen as a form of revenge.