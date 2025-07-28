Several rockfalls have accelerated the material at risk of falling above the mountain village of Brienz GR. The village is threatened with destruction. (archive picture) Keystone

Several rockfalls have occurred in Brienz GR. The highest alert level is now being prepared.

Several rockfalls have occurred in Brienz GR.

Due to the heavy rain, the entire mountain village could currently be buried.

Experts have therefore recommended that the authorities prepare for the next "blue" phase, the municipality added. Show more

Due to rainfall, several rockfalls occurred in Brienz GR on Sunday evening. Around ten thousand cubic meters of rock fell onto the landslide-prone material above the Grisons mountain village. This accelerated massively.

If the 1.2 million cubic meters of material at risk of falling now finally slides away, it could penetrate further than previously assumed due to the wet subsoil, wrote the responsible municipality of Albula on Monday afternoon. The entire mountain village could therefore be buried.

Such rockfalls are not unusual in this area. This time, however, the speed of the falling material doubled to 46 centimetres per day after it fell.

Experts have therefore recommended that the authorities prepare the next "blue" phase, the municipality added. This phase includes the closure of all surrounding traffic routes. The village has been evacuated since last November.