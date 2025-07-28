Due to rainfall, several rockfalls occurred in Brienz GR on Sunday evening. Around ten thousand cubic meters of rock fell onto the landslide-prone material above the Grisons mountain village. This accelerated massively.
If the 1.2 million cubic meters of material at risk of falling now finally slides away, it could penetrate further than previously assumed due to the wet subsoil, wrote the responsible municipality of Albula on Monday afternoon. The entire mountain village could therefore be buried.
Such rockfalls are not unusual in this area. This time, however, the speed of the falling material doubled to 46 centimetres per day after it fell.
Experts have therefore recommended that the authorities prepare the next "blue" phase, the municipality added. This phase includes the closure of all surrounding traffic routes. The village has been evacuated since last November.