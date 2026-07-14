Entrepreneur Reinhold Würth is sparking debate with his blunt remarks. The 91-year-old sees the spirit of achievement fading and warns against taking prosperity for granted.

"It doesn't just fall from the sky"

"It doesn't just fall from the sky" "Roll up your sleeves" – German business legend calls on young people to step up

Here's what it's all about Entrepreneur Reinhold Würth criticizes declining work ethic and the loss of the merit-based mindset.

"Prosperity cannot be taken for granted and must be earned anew time and again," says the 91-year-old.

He is calling for more personal responsibility and a new sense of optimism. Summary created with

Entrepreneur Reinhold Würth has spoken out clearly on work ethic and how to handle wealth. The founder of the global corporation that bears his name sees the spirit of achievement fading and warns against taking today’s standard of living for granted.

"Prosperity doesn't just fall from the sky," the 91-year-old said in an interview with the media platform "Pioneer."

According to Würth, many people today lack the motivation to go the extra mile.

"A sense of apathy has settled over the entire country," he says. Prosperity has led some to ask themselves, "Why should I even bother?"

For entrepreneurs, this is a dangerous trend. A large portion of public spending goes toward social benefits. At the same time, the willingness to work hard has been lost in recent years.

"We need to roll up our sleeves"

Würth contrasts this with his own life story. He began working in his father’s business at age 14 and can now look back on 77 years in the workforce. “I’ve always viewed my work as a hobby,” says the entrepreneur.

In his view, there needs to be a greater sense of commitment and personal responsibility once again. “We have to roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Würth urges.

Previously, other goals

The billionaire looks back on the postwar decades with a sense of nostalgia.

Back then, many people dreamed of being able to afford a bicycle, and later a car or a house of their own. For vacations, destinations in the Black Forest or the Harz Mountains were popular.

Today, expectations have become significantly higher.

For Würth, this is a reflection of a society that increasingly takes its achieved prosperity for granted.

Reinhold Würth turned his father's small screw shop into a global corporation with approximately 87,000 employees.

In early 2025, he handed over the chairmanship of the foundation's supervisory board to his grandson, Benjamin Würth, and has served as honorary chairman ever since.