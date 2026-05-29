A roller coaster ride on the "Iron Shark" in Houston, USA, turns into a horror ride: eight teenagers are stuck for four hours until firefighters evacuate all those affected.

Nicole Agostini

A moment of shock at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier park in the US state of Houston: eight teenagers suddenly get stuck 30 meters up in the air on the Iron Shark roller coaster on Thursday afternoon. They had to hold out for four hours looking up at the sky and in the blazing sun until they were all evacuated.

Watch the video to see the rescue operation and find out why the ride came to a standstill.

More videos from the department