Hearts, flowers or curls: a street food trend is going viral in China. The simple ingredient: popcorn, pressed into shape. The trend is certainly creative, but will it catch on in Switzerland?
In the Chinese city of Wenzhou, a new type of street snack has recently gained popularity: "rolling popcorn". With its unique design and creativity, it has become a trendy treat that locals and tourists alike love to try.
Unlike traditional popcorn, this "rolling popcorn" is not just a simple popped kernel. Special techniques are used to skillfully shape the popcorn into various forms such as magic wands, hearts and flowers.
Will the trend catch on in Switzerland?