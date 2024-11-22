Hearts, flowers or curls: a street food trend is going viral in China. The simple ingredient: popcorn, pressed into shape. The trend is certainly creative, but will it catch on in Switzerland?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new street food trend is spreading in the Chinese city of Wenzhou in eastern China.

Street vendors are popping popcorn in all kinds of shapes.

The trend is currently going viral as "rolling popcorn". Show more

In the Chinese city of Wenzhou, a new type of street snack has recently gained popularity: "rolling popcorn". With its unique design and creativity, it has become a trendy treat that locals and tourists alike love to try.

Unlike traditional popcorn, this "rolling popcorn" is not just a simple popped kernel. Special techniques are used to skillfully shape the popcorn into various forms such as magic wands, hearts and flowers.

Will the trend catch on in Switzerland?