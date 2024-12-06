The success of the far-right pro-Russian Georgescu in the first round of the presidential election has been annulled. The Constitutional Court has ordered the entire election to be repeated. Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

Romania's Constitutional Court has annulled the presidential election and ordered a re-run. The reason is Russian attempts to influence the election results.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Romania's Constitutional Court has annulled the second round of voting due to alleged Russian interference in the first round.

The entire election is to be repeated, possibly in March, to prevent manipulation. Show more

The Romanian Constitutional Court has canceled the second round of the presidential election scheduled for Sunday, as reported by the "Standard". This decision was made due to Russian attempts to influence the outcome of the first round of voting, which the court believes influenced the result. The previously little-known candidate Calin Georgescu had surprisingly won, which now led to the election being annulled.

The election must be repeated in its entirety, including the first round. March is being discussed as a possible new date, as the website Newsweek.ro reports. This measure is intended to ensure that the election is conducted without external influences and manipulation.

The court's decision underlines the importance of the integrity of the electoral process in Romania. Outside interference poses a serious threat to the democratic process and requires decisive action to protect the country's sovereignty.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI. All content taken from AI has been verified.