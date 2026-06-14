In Romania, a member of both the EU and NATO, the government crisis that has been simmering for weeks is entering a new phase. EU Parliament member Eugen Tomac, who was nominated for the office of prime minister ten days ago, has abandoned his attempt to form a government, as he no longer saw any chance of securing a majority in Parliament. President Nicusor Dan subsequently tasked the previously little-known Adrian Vestea of the center-right PNL party with forming a government. Vestea is now set to present his proposed cabinet to parliament for a vote.

Vestea is the chairman of the Brasov County Council and served as Minister of Development from 2023 to 2024. Within the PNL, he belongs to a small faction that is rebelling against party leader and former Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Bolojan, who is regarded by many Romanians as extremely reform-minded and pro-European, was ousted by Parliament on May 5 via a vote of no confidence—at the request of the Social Democrats (PSD), who had been part of the ruling coalition until recently, and the far-right AUR party. The Social Democrats had sought to block Bolojan’s planned reforms, which would have cost state-owned enterprises lucrative contracts with private companies close to the PSD.

Dispute between the head of state and the ousted prime minister

Bolojan criticized President Dan’s new nomination, stating that he himself had not been informed in advance. He called the move “a hostile act, an obvious attempt to split the PNL.” Romanian media consider it a foregone conclusion that Dan views the reformer Bolojan as a personal rival and therefore wants to sideline him.

Until his ouster on May 5, Bolojan led a coalition comprising the PSD, the PNL, the liberal-conservative Reform Party (USR), and the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR). At the end of April, the PSD left the coalition and has since bolstered the opposition bench in Parliament, alongside the far-right and EU-skeptical AUR as the second-strongest party, as well as three other small far-right parties. No party officially wants to form a coalition with AUR. Mathematically, forming a pro-European majority in Parliament without the PSD is difficult. Bolojan is currently serving as caretaker prime minister, with limited powers.