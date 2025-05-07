2.08 pm

The cardinals are still on their lunch break. The rest of today's program is as follows:

15.45: Drive to the Apostolic Palace.

16.30: Entry into the Sistine Chapel. Each cardinal must swear an oath of secrecy and promise to uphold the electoral rules.

5.30 p.m.: The first round of voting begins.

7 p.m.: Smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The color depends on the outcome of the election: If a pope has already been elected, white smoke can be seen - otherwise it is black.