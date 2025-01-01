The former mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno, has been jailed for failing to comply with the conditions imposed by the judiciary, which include house arrest between 9pm and 7am. KEYSTONE/CLAUDIO PERI

As mayor of Italy's capital, the center-right politician accepted money from an illegal network. Now he is not complying with the requirements of the judiciary. The consequence: off to prison.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno, has been arrested.

The centre-right politician was taken to the Italian capital's largest prison on New Year's Eve because he had violated the conditions of the justice system following a previous conviction.

His lawyers have lodged an appeal against his arrest, which will be decided on in the next few days. Show more

Gianni Alemanno was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison for corruption and illegal party financing during his time in office. However, he was also given the opportunity to pay off the sentence by providing social services to needy families and victims of violence. He was also placed under house arrest between 9.00 pm and 7.00 am.

The 66-year-old was mayor from 2008 to 2013 and also served as Minister of Agriculture in the cabinet under the late Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. A court later convicted him of belonging to a network of criminals, businessmen and politicians who enriched themselves at the city's expense.

The scandal under the name Mafia Capitale (Capital Mafia) only came to light after the end of his term of office in 2015. However, the court saw no evidence of Alemanno's direct links to the mafia.