Laurent Kurth, who was appointed by the federal government to mediate after the Crans-Montana fire disaster, believes there is a small margin between success and failure. However, the former Neuchâtel State Councillor hopes to reach an agreement within two years.

The head of the round table on the Crans-Montana VS fire disaster, Laurent Kurth, is rather optimistic.

"The aim of this round table is to persuade all parties involved - victims, relatives and those who are to pay compensation for the damage - to find an out-of-court settlement in order to avoid lengthy civil proceedings that could take up to 15 years," explains the Neuchâtel councillor.

"The situation could also lead to a lack of financial resources due to the large number of victims affected. This could also lead to the risk of unequal treatment in the proceedings," says Kurth.

His role is to "mediate between the parties, provided they participate in the process voluntarily. Kurth has been working on the dossier for five weeks - "without getting into the details of the criminal proceedings, because that is the job of the judiciary," he emphasizes.