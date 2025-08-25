Leticia Paul has died at the age of 22. Facebook

A 22-year-old lawyer has died during a routine medical examination in Brazil. Leticia Paul suffered an anaphylactic shock shortly before a CT scan after being injected with a contrast agent - despite immediate treatment, she could not be saved.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 22-year-old Leticia Paul died in hospital after going into anaphylactic shock

The reaction was probably triggered by a contrast agent before a CT scan

According to experts, such incidents are extremely rare and occur in less than 0.01 percent of cases Show more

A routine examination ended tragically for a young woman in Brazil: 22-year-old lawyer Leticia Paul died last week at the Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul in the state of Santa Catarina after receiving a contrast agent before a planned CT scan.

As the Brazilian portal G1 reports, she went into anaphylactic shock shortly afterwards. The doctors reacted immediately and initiated intensive care measures. Paul was intubated, but her condition remained critical. Less than 24 hours later, the doctors pronounced her dead, as Globo1 also reported.

Contrast agent risk

Contrast agents are regularly used in CT, MRI or X-ray examinations to make structures in the body more visible.

In rare cases, however, they can trigger severe allergic reactions. According to allergist Jane da Silva from the University Hospital of Santa Catarina, fatal anaphylactic shocks occur in less than 0.01 percent of cases.

Such a shock leads to a sudden and massive defensive reaction of the body. Typical symptoms are shortness of breath, swelling in the throat, a rapid drop in blood pressure and organ failure. Even with rapid medical intervention, the consequences can be fatal.

Great sadness for young lawyer

Leticia Paul came from the small town of Lontras and suffered from kidney stones, which is why she underwent regular check-ups. She had only completed her law degree five months ago and had started a postgraduate course in real estate law and business administration.

"She was a lively girl with a great personality. Leticia loved her studies and was very hard-working. I'm sure she would have become a household name in the legal world one day," said her aunt Sandra Paul, according to Brazilian media.

The sudden death of the young lawyer has caused great shock in Santa Catarina and beyond.