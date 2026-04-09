HMS St Albans, a British Type 23 frigate, was involved in shadowing Russian submarines. MoD/Royal Navy

For a month, British forces worked with allies to monitor Russian submarines. Defense Secretary John Healey speaks of "increased Russian activity".

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The British Royal Navy claims to have noticed suspicious activity by Russian submarines on critical underwater infrastructure in recent weeks.

London and its allies had been monitoring the Russian submarines for over a month and have now withdrawn.

The British defense minister warned Moscow of espionage and acts of sabotage, while the US looks to Iran. Show more

According to Defense Secretary John Healey, the British have observed "increased Russian activity" in the North Atlantic in recent weeks.

Together with allies, including Norway, the UK had been tracking and observing a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines for a month, Healey said at a press conference in Westminster.

🇬🇧 'We see you', Healey tells Putin as he warns of 'serious consequences' if UK undersea network sabotaged, - Sky News The military operations against the Russian submarines, which used more than 500 British personnel, lasted more than a month and have now ended, John Healey says.



[image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 13:37

The three submarines, which were reportedly circling in the vicinity of undersea cables, had since withdrawn. The British operation had ended. The submarines had been pursued to "prevent any malicious activity on their part", explained Healey.

A Royal Navy warship and a Royal Air Force aircraft had monitored the Russian submarines "around the clock" together with allies.

Activities involving cables and pipelines

The "UK Defense Journal" specifies that the Type 23 frigate HMS St Albans was deployed, supported by a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and anti-submarine aircraft, AW101 Merlin helicopters and a supply ship.

BREAKING: Defence Secretary John Healey reveals UK and allies tracked a Russian attack submarine and two spy subs found in the North Atlantic for a month - before the subs retreated



[image or embed] — Peter Stefanovic (@peterstefanovic.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 12:30

The UK was observing the activities "in the vicinity of our cables and pipelines", said the Briton, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin should know "that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences".

There are repeated incidents involving Russian submarines and ships. Russia is also trying to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the Western allies during the Ukraine war with ships from the so-called shadow fleet.

Russia is said to have been on site with an Akula-class submarine - here K-419 - and two spy submarines. Mil.ru

The ships are often stopped and inspected. In the past, they were also suspected of deliberately damaging cables laid on the seabed.

Warships to protect the shadow fleet

Russia will take measures to protect its interests, including the use of warships, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian agency Interfax.

'Do you think it's deliberate that Russia took advantage of the Middle East conflict to try to launch this operation?' - @haynesdeborah



'I'm pretty clear that Putin would want us to be distracted by the Middle East' - John Healey



He adds: 'We will not take our eyes off Putin' pic.twitter.com/gCLe6dizz2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 9, 2026

Russia had previously announced that it would have its oil tankers escorted and protected by the navy if they were in danger of being seized by other states.

"In recent months, we have witnessed repeated cases of piracy in international waters," said Peskov. According to him, "these cases of piracy have also harmed the economic interests of the Russian Federation, among other things".

The Kremlin spokesman was responding to reports in the London media that the Russian navy had escorted two tankers off the British coast.