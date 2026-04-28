Tehran is blocking the strait and holding the global economy hostage. The US Secretary of State criticizes this. Meanwhile, President Trump is said to be unhappy with a new Iranian proposal. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iran is using the blockade of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as a weapon with the greatest possible effect.

Tehran has submitted a new proposal: it apparently envisages an opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the war - but the controversial Iranian nuclear program is only to be negotiated afterwards.

US President Trump is said to be skeptical of the Iranian proposal.

The US military recently intercepted sanctioned Iranian oil tankers on the high seas - Tehran therefore accuses Washington of piracy. Show more

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to see stopping Iran's development of nuclear weapons as crucial. US President Donald Trump has spoken to advisors about a proposal from Iran to end the war. Apparently, Tehran is excluding the nuclear program, contrary to its demands

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night (28.4.).

Rubio: Blockade of Hormuz like an "economic nuclear weapon"

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iran is deliberately using the blockade of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as a weapon with the greatest possible effect. "The Strait of Hormuz is basically an economic nuclear weapon that they're trying to use against the world - and they're showing off," Rubio said in an interview on Fox News.

EXCLUSIVE: Secretary of State Marco Rubio exposes the issues within Iran’s power structure and how it's preventing progress on peace in the Middle East:



“Unfortunately, the hardliners with an apocalyptic vision of the future have the ultimate power in that country.”



"Now that… pic.twitter.com/XzmCMS8ySW — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

That is why the rulers in Tehran should never be allowed to get their hands on nuclear weapons, he emphasized. "Imagine if these people had access to a nuclear weapon, they would take the entire region hostage," said the Secretary of State, who is also President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor.

Rubio did not want to comment on how Trump will react if Tehran remains unwilling to negotiate over its controversial nuclear program.

Trump reportedly not satisfied with new Iranian proposal

Iran has recently submitted a new proposal in the faltering negotiations on a settlement to the conflict. According to media reports, the draft provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the war - but the controversial Iranian nuclear program is only to be negotiated afterwards.

"Down with the USA": anti-American graffiti on a wall at Tehran University in Tehran. (April 25, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

However, US President Trump is said to be skeptical of the Iranian proposal. Although he has not directly rejected the proposal, he has doubts about the sincerity of the Iranian leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The New York Times also reported that Trump was not satisfied with the proposal.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's most important means of exerting pressure in the negotiations. The strait is of crucial importance to the global economy for the transportation of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf states, among other things. As hardly any ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, world market prices for crude oil and liquid gas are rising.

Bessent: Iran's oil production will soon "collapse"

For its part, the USA has imposed a naval blockade against Iran in order to cut off the leadership in Tehran from the income from oil exports. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on Platform X that Iran's oil production would soon "collapse" due to the blockade and that there would be gasoline shortages in the country. He compared the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to "rats drowning in a drainpipe".

While the surviving IRGC Leaders are trapped like drowning rats in a sewage pipe, Iran’s creaking oil industry is starting to shut in production thanks to the U.S. BLOCKADE.



Pumping will soon collapse.



GASOLINE SHORTAGES IN IRAN NEXT! https://t.co/Czgy9VsHBO — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 27, 2026

Among other things, the USA is demanding that Iran surrender highly enriched uranium and renounce a nuclear bomb. The leadership in Tehran denies plans to build nuclear weapons, but insists on its right to a civilian nuclear program, including the right to enrich uranium.

Preventing Tehran from building a nuclear weapon was one of the declared goals of both the current war and the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

Tehran accuses the US government of piracy

The US military recently intercepted sanctioned Iranian oil tankers on the high seas. Tehran therefore accuses Washington of piracy. "This is the blatant legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas," wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai on the X platform. It is a "return of the pirates - only that they are now operating with state-issued powers".

A ceasefire is currently in place in the Iran war, which began two months ago. However, negotiations between the USA and Iran on a permanent settlement to the conflict have stalled. At the weekend, Trump canceled an announced trip by his negotiators to Pakistan at short notice. The government in Islamabad is mediating between the parties to the conflict.

Is the economic pressure of the US blockade bringing Iran to its knees?

Iran's oil industry could come under pressure as a result of the naval blockade. The country's powerful Revolutionary Guards also draw revenue from the sector. However, the massive loss of revenue in recent years, for example after US President Trump tightened sanctions against Iran during his first term in office, did not lead to a rethink in Tehran.

"Economic pressure alone will not persuade Iran to make concessions that it has not already made under military pressure," Hamidreza Azizi, currently a research fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told RFE/RL.

For Alan Eyre from the Middle East Institute in Washington, the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is therefore a counter-play to the US blockade of Iranian ports. "The problem is that there are two timelines. And the timeline on which Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is causing pain is much faster than that of the US naval blockade. Moreover, Iran can withstand more pressure. Iran is not facing an election year," he told US broadcaster PBS.