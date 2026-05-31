The ruling Labor Party has declared victory in the parliamentary elections in Malta, the smallest EU country. "We have made history by winning for the fourth time in a row," said Prime Minister Robert Abela in a TV interview after initial results showed his party's lead over the conservative Nationalist Party. He wanted to be Prime Minister for all Maltese citizens, Abela said.

Opposition leader Alex Borg said in a video message on social media that he had called Abela to concede defeat and wish him well. "The people have spoken and we must respect their will," explained Borg. This was not the result he had hoped for, but no one should regret voting for his party.

Very high voter turnout

It is still unclear how big the gap between the two parties is. The counting of all votes is not expected to be completed until later today. According to official figures, voter turnout was more than 87 percent.

At the end of April, Abela (48) brought forward the parliamentary elections, which were originally expected to take place next year. He had cited global geopolitical concerns as the reason for this and explained that his government needed a new mandate in order to lead Malta and its citizens through an impending energy crisis.

His party focused on continuity during the election campaign and pointed to Malta's strong economy as proof of its ability to govern. Borg's Nationalist Party (30) presented itself as a force that would improve the country's infrastructure and reduce Malta's dependence on foreign labor. The party portrayed Borg - a lawyer and 2020 Mr. World Malta winner - as a new, energetic politician who could turn the country around.