The ruling PP party of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won a clear victory in the parliamentary election in the Horn of Africa nation. It secured 438 of 501 parliamentary seats, according to the National Election Board.

According to the figures, voter turnout in the June 1 election was 94 percent. The results were originally supposed to be announced by June 11.

The election victory for the party led by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate had been expected. Despite the unrest in the Amhara and Oromia regions—where armed groups had prevented voting in some areas by setting up roadblocks—and a few technical glitches, the election authority described the election as a success.

From 2020 to 2022, Abiy had led his country into a bloody civil war in the northern Tigray region that claimed some 600,000 lives. His party’s victory was also due to the lack of viable opponents who were allowed to participate in the election. In addition, the former civil war region of Tigray did not participate in the election for the second time, having already been excluded in 2021.