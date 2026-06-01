The presidential election in Colombia is going to a run-off between the right-wing lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella and the left-wing senator Iván Cepeda.

After counting almost 99.5 percent of the votes, de la Espriella achieved 43.7 percent and Cepeda around 41 percent, according to preliminary figures from the electoral authorities. As none of the candidates achieved an absolute majority, the presidential election will not be decided until the run-off on June 21.

Around 41 million citizens were called upon to elect a successor to left-wing President Gustavo Petro, who was not allowed to run again under the constitution. The vote was also seen as a decision on whether Colombia would continue Petro's course of higher social spending and negotiations with armed groups or take a more conservative path.

Conservative senator Paloma Valencia, who had also been one of the most promising candidates before the election, finished well behind the two leading candidates with just under seven percent of the vote. Cepeda is running for the government camp and wants to continue Petro's reform course. De la Espriella, on the other hand, is campaigning for a tough security policy, a leaner state and uncompromising action against armed groups.

Petro camp questions preliminary results

After the preliminary results were announced, both Petro and Cepeda expressed doubts about the snap count results. In a post on Platform X, Petro wrote about alleged irregularities in the counting software and the voter register. He did not initially provide any evidence.

According to the newspaper "El Tiempo", Cepeda also stated that his campaign was investigating evidence of an as yet undetermined number of polling stations where, according to initial reports, unusual voting results had occurred. He would only comment on the results of the election evening once the official counting commissions had completed their work. The preliminary results published on election night are usually considered very reliable in Colombia and usually only deviate slightly from the official final result.

Security situation shaped the election campaign

The election campaign had recently been overshadowed by a tense security situation. In the run-up to the vote, there were several attacks in which civilians, soldiers and police officers were killed or injured. The head of the Colombia office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), Kristin Wesemann, recently spoke of "one of the most serious waves of violence in recent years".

Petro was elected in 2022 as the first left-wing president in Colombia's history. While his supporters point to falling poverty figures, higher social spending and minimum wage increases, critics accuse him of not having achieved a decisive breakthrough against armed groups with his plan for "total peace".